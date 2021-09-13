Acne Studios presents its Fall/Winter 2021 denim selection In 1996, Jonny Johansson and his creative collective ‘Acne’ created 100 pairs of raw denim jeans with red stitching and gave them away to friends and family within Stockholm’s creative underground. The popularity of the jeans rapidly extended the offering beyond denim, eventually evolving the collective into the fashion house that is known as Acne Studios. Jonny has always seen denim as the perfect canvas for design elements, which makes denim core to Acne Studios’ DNA.

Created for both women and men, denim has a permanent presence within the brand that can also include creative investigations into the material and seasonal collections. Inspired by retro camping and outdoor living, the Fall/Winter 2021 denim selection has an “into the woods” feel, with a lived-in aesthetic. New treatments create ‘Earth’ and ‘Clay blue’ washes as well as more animated options with deconstructed and multi-patch treatments. The 2021 style is available for the first time in seasonal washes for both men and women: a rigid 5-pocket with a loose, full length bootcut. The collection is captured in studio by Los Angeles-based photographer, Danielle Neu. The Fall/Winter 2021 denim selection is available in all Acne Studios stores and on the website.

