adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich launch their newest collection

The collaboration presents an exclusive collection of apparel and footwear, inspired by the authentic and timeless style of American universities.

In February, adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich revive their collaborative partnership to introduce a collection of apparel and footwear inspired by the timeless spirit of iconic American colleges.

Celebrating authentic collegiate aesthetics, Sporty & Rich brings its unique sensibility to the adidas Originals Handball Spezial sneaker. Crafted with a nubuck upper, suede overlays, satin lining, and gold embroidered branding, the classic silhouette is reborn in navy, green, and brown colorways.

Credits: adidas Originals

The apparel line includes a crewneck sweatshirt and wide-leg pants in three different colors. Both the crewneck and sweatpants feature embroidered details of the partnership between the brands, in addition to signature Three Stripes detailing.

The new adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich collection will launch on February 27th on sportyandrich.com and, in Brazil, will be available exclusively on the CONFIRMED app. It's worth noting that, for those who want to secure the new release, registration will open on February 24th.

This article has been translated using artificial intelligence.