ADRESSE FW21 Collection

Thoughtful clothing for concerned urbanites

ADRESSE dresses a new generation of urbanites, that of the millenials whose lifestyle reflects committed choices : frequent travel, sometimes by bicycle, porosity between professional and personal life, thoughtful consumption, etc. We make pieces that are neat and durable (good design is long lasting), polyvalent (to go from the office to the glass with friends) and easy to live with (weight and fluidity of materials, constructions, pockets, technical fabrics). We develop few models and produce sparingly, sometimes resorting to pre-sales.

ADRESSE’s commitment

ADRESSE is also and above all a project, a state of mind: that of committing ourselves to our cities. ADRESSE’s Commitment is a solidarity program. Throughout the year, one of our clothes is designated as the «Committed Piece» of the moment. All of its profits go into the program through which we provide financial support for initiatives that help the city to progress*. We also give a voice to personalities who are committed to the city and inspire our vision.