Advantage Ralph Lauren: the brand returns as Wimbledon's official outfitter

US fashion brand Ralph Lauren has returned as official outfitter of The Championships, Wimbledon, according to a press release. The renewal marks the start of the brand's third decade as an official partner of the tournament, and Ralph Lauren said it remains the first and only fashion brand in Wimbledon's 149-year history to hold the official outfitter role.

The brand said it would extend the partnership through activations in London, New York and Hong Kong, including window displays and retail experiences.

For the first time, Ralph Lauren is launching a Wimbledon Purple Label capsule, handcrafted in Italy. It includes the reversible Wimbledon Forsythe jacket in cotton and cashmere twill, a braided knit cardigan in a cotton and mulberry silk blend and a Polo Bear sweater in cashmere with linen and leather details, each featuring embroidery. The capsule will be available at selected Ralph Lauren stores worldwide, online and through selected multibrand partners.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Alongside it, the Polo Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon 2026 capsule reinterprets tennis whites through modern cuts and sporty silhouettes with embroidered graphics. Highlights include a camp shirt in linen and silk with floral motifs, the Wimbledon Performance Dress and the Wimbledon Tennis Bag. The brand will also offer exclusive vintage Polo Ralph Lauren pieces made between 2006 and 2020 at its New Bond Street store, the RL Club Shop in Sloane Square and the official Wimbledon stores.

Credits: Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren

At the tournament grounds, Ralph Lauren will run The Boutique & Café by Ralph Lauren, combining retail and dining in Wimbledon's green and white colours, and an interactive experience in the Wimbledon queue inspired by the tournament's ball boy and girl trials.

Away from the grounds, the brand will stage a four-week "Summer of Sport" activation in Sloane Square, with an RL Clubhouse hosting panels, workshops and family activities, plus live Wimbledon broadcasts from 29 June and a Ralph's Coffee pop-up. Lavazza will serve as the tournament's official coffee.