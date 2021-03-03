The new SS21 collection of AELIA ANNA has been released. The collection includes womenswear, menswear, kidswear, accessories, home fashion, resorts/ boutique hotels and spa items.

The collection is inspired by the Greek islands, Greek summer and the Aegean sea. The theme of the collection is the Greek islands.

The main colors for this delivery are multicolor: blues, greys, pinks, turquoise, coral, etc.. The AELIA ANNA SS21 Collection will be delivered from 15/3/2021 to 31/12/21.

“AELIA means "Sun" and that is where our company gets the inspiration from. At Aelia we design and produce beach towels, robes, beach, home and fashion accessories such as bags, throws, cushions, etc. Our passion is to create the ideal product for your home, hotel, beach bar, event and for all luxury and bohemian travelers and stylish space lovers! All our collections are made of high quality 100% cotton which allows our products to be fully absorbent, light, fast drying and easy to carry with. Meet our products on our website or contact us to get more information.”, says AELIA ANNA.