AïZEA capsule collection

AïZEA, "the wind" in Basque, is a brand of fine leather goods and shoes. The House uses exceptional materials, worked by collaborators from France, Spain and Portugal, to create refined, timeless and unique products. Craftmanship, authenticity and environment are at the heart of AïZEA's approach.

Beyond designing quality products, AïZEA is increasingly committed to participatory and responsible fashion. Indeed, this season the brand is developing a new line of sneakers called "UDA", which means summer in Basque.

These sneakers are semi-lined and are made of 100% recycled cotton canvas. They play an important role in the brand's CSR strategy and in its production process, which aspires to be more environmentally friendly.

Its canvas is certified "Global Recycled Standard". This international standard establishes the criteria for certification of recycled content to ensure the authenticity of sneakers.

For the outsole, the brand has opted for recycled rubber to reduce plastic waste and the use of fossil fuels. The interior of each of them is made of vegetable leather, and thus, chrome-free.

Always with a concern for responsibility, AÏZEA has decided to launch a pre-order campaign for its new UDA sneakers in order to develop only the products that will have been ordered, and thus avoid overproduction.

7 colors are on the menu at a price of 89€.

The pre-order campaign ends on Sunday, May 9 at midnight.