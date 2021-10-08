ALBERTO Golf Summer 2022

It’s the consistent fusion of the right cut, the right colour, the right material and the right features that makes up the perfect golf pants. We at ALBERTO Golf are firmly convinced of this. For the 2022 summer season, the Mönchengladbach-based company has once again completely reinvented pants on the green – with sensational results. What highlights can golf course aficionados look forward to? Here is an overview.

Men

Coolmax® Superlight WR

Perfect wearer comfort without compromising on functionality – with the brand new COOLMAX® Superlight WR, ALBERTO Golf is once again reinventing golf pants from the ground up and making a real statement on the green. A record lightweight at just 160 grams per running metre, this ultra-soft hi-tech fabric manufactured in Japan not only scores with a dirt and water-repellent surface but is also breathable, fast-drying and temperature-balancing. For the 2022 summer season, the Mönchengladbach-based company will be launching these soon-to-become classics in the bestselling design ‘Rookie’ and the two new styles ‘Jump’ and ‘House K’. Both ‘Jump’, a classic flat-front pant, and the shorts ‘House K’ come with an elastic waist and a drawstring that can be worn either inside or out. Each style is available in black, navy, military and a vivid royal blue.

Image: ALBERTO

3xDRY Cooler®

Temperature-relating, bi-stretch, breathable throughout – 3xDry Cooler® pants dry three times as fast as ordinary ones and leave nothing to be desired when it comes to style and technology. Next summer, this popular all-round line will feature no fewer than three new styles. Along with ‘Robin’, a casual 5-pocket tapered fit pant, the new season will tee off with ‘Earnie-SB’ and ‘Rookie-BLF’, both of which are new versions of old classics. ‘Earnie-SB’ comes with contrast stripes along the side seams, ‘Rookie-BLF’ with narrow contrast stripes along the pocket openings. The updated colour palette includes turquoise, canary yellow, mint, fuchsia and light grass green for a note of freshness on the green.

Image: ALBERTO

Revolutional®

It’s a Revolutional summer! Next season, ALBERTO Golf will present a whole range of pants and shorts in this breathable, water-repellent, extremely fast-drying bi-stretch hi-tech fabric with UV protection throughout. Along with ‘Robin’, ‘Rookie’, ‘Earnie’ and co., this line will include the brand new slim-fit cargo pant ‘Wind’ and the flat-front pant ‘Score’, which features a row of snap closures allowing the wearer to adjust the ankle width – ideal for particularly muddy plays in the rough or the bunker. These pants come in vivid lime green, arctic blue and light orange to reflect the new season’s glorious colours.

Pattern effects

Variations on classic checks and houndstooth patterns, rough camouflage designs and colourful fantasy prints – the 2022 summer collection plays with a wide variety of patterns and designs. The highlights are a delicate floral print on light, super-stretchy jersey pants and another jersey design with a water-repellent, temperature-regulating, fast-drying 3xDRY® finish.

Women

Coolmax® Superlight WR

Up your “A” game with innovative technology! At just 160 grams per running metre, the new Coolmax® Superlight WR is not just THE super lightweight among golf pants; the ultra-soft fabric manufactured in Japan is also breathable, fast-drying, temperature-balancing and has a dirt and water-repellent surface for unbeatable wearer comfort. ALBERTO Golf will be officially launching this versatile newcomer in no fewer than two different styles. Along with the sporty Bermuda shorts ‘Arya-K’, the new designs include the fashion-conscious shorts ‘Clara-K’ with an elastic drawstring waist.

Both styles are available in black, navy, military, fuchsia and a vivid royal blue.

Image: ALBERTO

Summer Jersey

Die-hard golf enthusiasts have long agreed that summer on the green would be unthinkable without pants made of light summer jersey. After all, these smart all-rounders made of high-performance, breathable, fast-drying fabric from Italy not only offer maximum freedom but are also the last word in fashion. New to the ALBERTO Golf range in the 2022 summer season are ‘Clara-K’ with an elastic drawstring waist, and ‘Luna’, a slim-fit pull-on pant with a side pocket for the score card. Light grey, light blue and bright emerald green have been added to the classic colourways.

3xDRY Cooler®

The 3xDRY Cooler® has always been a sure thing when it comes to a compact combination of style, performance and wearer comfort. This is due firstly to the hi-tech, temperature-balancing, breathable, bi-stretch fabrics that are guaranteed to dry three times as fast as traditional golf pants, and secondly to the wide range of summer colours with the new colourways orchid purple, rose pink, canary yellow, mint and fuchsia. The new styles include ‘Moni’, a skirt with front and back pockets, the casually cut high-waist cropped pants ‘Alina-CR’ and the shorts ‘Amelie’ with pocket openings, side seams and hems in various contrast colours.

Image: ALBERTO

Pattern effects

The women’s collection is also dominated by versatile prints. Here florals alternate with camouflage patterns and fantasy prints. Real eye-catchers: jersey print pants with a water-repellent, temperature-regulating, fast-drying 3xDRY® finish and light, super-stretchy jersey styles featuring a summery floral print.