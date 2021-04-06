ALBERTO Winter 2021 Collection: Finding myself

The world as we know it is facing a severe test. And that's okay. Our motto is to focus on the essentials, and so quality finally takes precedence over quantity once again. This applies more than ever to fashion, which - as ALBERTO sees it - is a kind of social seismograph. As a result, the Mönchengladbach-based pants label is presenting a well-balanced collection for the 2021 winter season, combining all our current needs and requirements in a sophisticated and stylish way, between taking a deep breath at home and taking off outdoors.

#coolgermany: Hymer 900

It's almost 40 years old, almost 9.40 meters long and a good 2.90 meters wide, weighs a proud 6 tons and moves with the stoic power of a 130 HP diesel engine. The Hymer 900 is a legend in mobile homes, and its name is whispered reverently by camping fans and classic car enthusiasts alike. And rightly so. After all, the mobile luxury living room with an attached sleeping compartment was built in a small series of just 25 units and cost about as much as a home in the medium price range at the time. Our special guest at the ALBERTO Winter 2021 shoot is one of only 15 drivable units left in the world and it proved to be a patient and stylish elder statesman in every respect. It wasn't bothered at all by the camera's clicking or the additional interior lighting. A big thank you.

Easy Chic

They're warm, soft, look good, fit perfectly and feel like a hug - the pants from ALBERTO's wool collection. Subtle retro stripe designs and elegant herringbones alternate here with classic glen checks and check patterns in oxford and retro looks, various gray facets with subtle blue and muted earth tones. New to the range and an instant winner: a revised version of the tapered fit 'House' with elastic waistband and additional loops for a smart belt look.

Hidden Forces

It's the attractive mix of light, pleasantly soft fabrics and traditional wool optics that makes the pants of the 'Wool Look' segment so uniquely comfortable. To coincide with the launch of the 2021 winter season, ALBERTO isn't just presenting two brand-new models here, but is also demonstrating once again that the difference lies mainly in the right detailing. While the tapered fit 'Steve' focuses on a classic-clean cut and a super-soft touch and feel, 'Wind' is the first choice for true individualists. The tough cargo pants feature a slim-fit retro look and are finished on the inside with an elaborately designed camouflage print. Both styles come in muted plain colors as well as in minimal check designs.

Tranquil Oasis

Natural material and earthy colors. In winter, everyone agrees: You can't be consistently stylish without the right cotton pants. So, it's a good thing that once again ALBERTO's got the right fabric for the upcoming cold season. Clean, classic and very elastic, the new tapered fit chino 'Steve' made of Italian smart cotton is ready to go. A special feature here is the extended waistband. The traditional piece-dyeing creates an authentic heritage look, a sophisticated contrast to the ultra-modern studded logo on the back waistband. Quite different, but no less individualistic: the 'Rob-C' model, a fresh newcomer to the range. Made of organic cotton army twill and equipped with flap pockets and fine stitching, the slim-fit chino in cropped length combines elegance and roughness to create a unique look. The fancy camouflage pants with digital camouflage prints on a colorful, woven wool-like base and the fancy velvet pieces with their velvety surface and honeycomb pattern take this fashion statement a step further. Classy: plain-colored fancy waves in a wide range of earth tones.

Soft Skills

The ''Cosy Pants'' have become ''Jersey Pants'', and the supremely sanguine ALBERTO 24/7 all-rounders have also come a long way for the 2021 winter season. Super Jersey is all about understated simplicity and plain colors, with details like the integrated belt element in the waistband of the casual sweatpants 'House-BO', while Printed Jersey presents the models 'Rob', 'House' and 'Slim' in a filigree minidot design. The 'House' in cosy camouflage with camouflage print and the cosy check styles are much more extroverted, reflecting the current check hype with pattern games in green/black and bordeaux/black. The Smart Jerseys are fresh and a genuine highlight: the sporty tapered fit 'Bart' with rubberized zippers.

Blue Horizons

Whether you prefer rough 'n rugged or light and ultra-comfortable - the ALBERTO denim range caters for practically every taste for winter 2021. The vintage styles come as 'Slim' and 'Slipe' in authentic washes, 11 to 13.5oz. fabrics and gritty looks, while the dip-dye models in grey, military and beige come up with extravagant color gradients. Back on board again is the Tapered-Fit success model 'Robin'. Brand new in the range: 'Sven', a 5-pocket tapered fit in a casual denim sweatpants look with drawstring waist and ties that can be worn either inside or outside. A must-have for die-hard jeans enthusiasts: Selvedge jeans made of fine Japanese denim in a total of four washes, enhanced with elaborately designed vintage labels.

Green Power

News from the ALBERTO organic denim future laboratories. After delivering a whole series of impressive testimonials to a denim culture that's as stylish as it is ecologically sustainable last season, there's an extensive follow-up coming for winter 2021. This time in the range with the green thumb: pants made of recycled cotton/polyester/tencel/elastane blends with more than 40 percent elasticity, a model made of organic cotton and recycled elastane, an organic denim dyed completely without water using the dry indigo process, and pants made of hemp denim. And to make the styles stand out visually, they're fitted with the familiar green lining, green serging seams and a green zipper.

Love for Life

Top quality fabrics and a classy finish. Plus, a perfect fit, a soft shimmering surface and an extra soft touch and feel. No question, ALBERTO Premium Business Jeans are the ultimate gentleman's choice when it comes to casual business denim. In winter 2021, highly elastic and extra dimensionally stable Luxury T400 styles and Dynamic Superfits made of silky Giza 86 fabrics alternate with bi-stretch denims in various washings. Real classics: the breathable and temperature regulating Coolmax jeans in clean washed blue and black. The absolutely wash-out resistant Black Black and highly elastic Premium Business Hybrid denims are the latest genuine highlights. Their brushed fabric lining and warming tech yarns keep you warm and comfortable even on cold days.

Free Spirit

The Hybrid Sports Pants are the ultimate high-flyers in the ALBERTO range. And quite rightly so, because they guarantee uncompromising performance for biking, hiking and on the green, and also for non-outdoor activities, thanks to high-quality functional fabrics and a host of clever features like anti-slip bands and reflective labels. For the upcoming winter, the Mönchengladbach-based company has once again expanded the range considerably. In addition to the water-repellent 3xDRY Cooler as 'Base', 'Tekk' and 'House-BO' and the extra-light, breathable, quick-drying and of course completely water-repellent Revolutional in the new tapered fit 'Protect', Stretch Energy with a roughened lining will be launched for the first time. The water-repellent, warming and breathable qualities guarantee 360° freedom of movement and are available as 'Base' and 'Protect'. A must-have for sports enthusiasts are the highly elastic hybrid denims in the new slim-fit style 'Hybe' with reflectors on belt loops and hem, Tra-In button, brushed fabric lining, warming yarn and exclusive Hybrid Sports label.

Multilayered

After only one year on the market, the Jeans Chino has already established itself as a real highlight in the pants business. No wonder, because the clean styles and the rough attitude combine the essence of two absolute icons of pants culture. For the upcoming winter season, ALBERTO presents 'The Best Chino Ever - The Jeans Chino' in a slim cut colored denim look. Highly elastic fabric qualities ensure a perfect fit, vintage garment dyed washings and a total of ten muted colorways for fashionable sophistication.

Subtle Touches

They're the proverbial salt in the soup of every pants design and their interaction transforms simple pants into real favorites - it's the tiny details in an outfit that always make the big style difference. For the upcoming winter, ALBERTO isn't just relying on newly designed logo rivets, edging bands, three-colored buttons and sophisticated material mixes for the inner waistband and pocket pouch, but has also lent its styles small flags, digitally printed pocket linings and colorful denim labels in a vintage look.

Belt it up

Robust, functional and extremely detailed - belts from ALBERTO are genuine style statements that add the finishing touch to any pants design. For the 2021 winter season, the company from Mönchengladbach is showing an extensive range of mostly vegetable-tanned full leather models made in Italy, adorned with skin-friendly, nickel-free metal elements and a variety of elaborate surface treatments. High-contrast vintage looks alternate here with decorative stitchings.

About ALBERTO

The ALBERTO label has a long tradition. The brand has specialized in the production of pants for men since 1922. Since then, the company has shown that it's got what it takes to create high-quality, contemporary fashion: The experience of several generations of perfect craftsmanship combined with technological innovation and a keen eye for trends. Selected materials and special care for every detail. In short: a creative process that reflects the confident character of the pants from the very beginning. Nothing more - but not a bit less either.