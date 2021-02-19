Alpaca Loca FW21 Collection

We proudly present our new FW21 womenswear collection. The FW’21 season is all about connection and diversity. A selection that suits this new era. Caring about contrast in colors and figures. Designs with soft lines, where autumn colors merge perfectly. The main colors of this collection are Plaid Rusty, Mint Grey, Blocked Brown, Lagoon Blueand violet.

“With love we announce “The Striped” and “The Blocked” assortment, added to our timeless basic collection.”, says Alpaca Loca.