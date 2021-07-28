Alpha Industries x Eastpak

From August 2nd, 2021

Two legendary brands. One shared vision on quality and design. Eastpak and Alpha Industries’ common military heritage is what first brought them together. Now, the same attitude to quality, style, and durability that inspired their first collaboration has sparked another. And this time, the clash between these two U.S. giants has set a whole new standard for functional, street-ready designs.

Fusing Eastpak’s most iconic shapes with Alpha’s signature design elements, the collection features a coordinated line-up of battle-ready packs and bags. Constructed from the same durable nylon shell and featuring functional elements reminiscent of Alpha’s famous MA-1 flight jacket, as worn by pilots and crew of the U.S. armed forces. For those who really want their functionality to go, a newly designed helmet bag protects the headgear that protects you out on the road.

A tribute to Eastpak and Alpha Industries’ proud roots, and a testament to the uncompromising attitude that lives on in both brands.

Padded Pak’r

Eastpak’s most iconic backpack hasn’t changed in shape since it was first produced in 1976. This landmark collaborative collection, however, gives it a serious upgrade in the form of heavy-duty seatbelt webbing, high-vis orange lining, rubberized logos, extra security pockets, and of course Alpha’s iconic red “Remove before flight” zipper puller, which doubles as a keychain. Available in Alpha Black and Alpha Grey on nylon and the bold new Alpha Camo print on a robust poly shell. All of which come with Eastpak’s legendary 30-year warranty.

Springer

Invented by Eastpak over 4 decades ago, the humble bum bag is already the gold standard for utility on the go. Add robust nylon fabrics and webbing, Alpha’s signature orange lining, and co-branded rubberized logos and you suddenly have a battle-ready pack worthy of the name. Available in Alpha Black and Alpha Grey on nylon and a bold Alpha Camo print on a robust poly shell. All with Alpha’s signature “Remove before flight” zipper puller in contrasting red.

Floid

Available in Alpha Black, the minimalist and compact functionality of the ever-popular Floid backpack forms the perfect backdrop for the bold new aesthetic of this collaborative collection. Reconstructed from incredibly durable nylon fabrics and webbing. And elevated with the same bright orange lining, rubberized details, and red “Remove before flight” tag as the MA-1 flight jacket that started it all.

Helmet bag

With a water-resistant shell constructed from 100% nylon in Alpha Black, the all-new Helmet bag extends the functionality of the Alpha Industries X Eastpak collection even further. Featuring dual carry handles, metal hardware, and the iconic contrasting lining, stitching, and red “Remove before flight” tag that link back to this exclusive collaboration.

Doggy bag

Extra pockets and extra volume extend the functionality of the Doggy Bag minibag. And the addition of an Alpha Black nylon shell, orange lining and other signature design elements extend its street cred. Capturing the spirit of this landmark collaboration to the full.

About Eastpak

Eastpak has been making bags that inspire people to move, since 1952. From a manufacturer of military-issue packs and duffels for the US army to a leading lifestyle brand for people who live, work and play in the city. Since 2000, Eastpak forms part of the VF portfolio of international brands. We ensure that the same commitment to quality that made Eastpak famous lives on in its range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Eastpak continues to evolve with its loyal fans, and it is still very much the brand that is “Built to Resist”.

About Alpha Industries

In 1959 Alpha Industries was commissioned by the Department of Defense to design and manufacture high performance outerwear for the US military. It all started with a rented factory in the city of Knoxville, Tennessee and just a few staff members. That was the beginning of the nowadays so well-known authentic and legitimate MA-1 Flight Jacket. Over the years the company added several new colors to the original products or customized them with different patches or prints but the jacket itself and especially the capability to withstand every type of weather and outside influences stayed the same at all times. That's why Alpha Industries quickly became synonymous with developing the iconic MA-1, M-65 and N-3B trusted by soldiers, sailors and aviators to protect them from the most dire conditions across land, sea and air.