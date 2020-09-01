AMI TO PRESENT ITS SS21 COLLECTION AT PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK

AMI will unveil its Spring-Summer 21 collection during the next Paris Women’s Fashion Week. The Parisian brand, renowned for its relaxed, authentic and friendly approach to fashion, will host a co-ed show featuring looks from its men’s and women’s collections. This will be the first time AMI goes down the runway as part of the women’s calendar.

“The runway is a dynamic and immersive experience, that we share with our partners, customers and audience through anticipation, raw emotions and interaction” says Alexandre Mattiussi, founder & creative director of AMI. “The creative energy it generates is essential for my team and myself. Presenting during the Paris Women’s Fashion Week comes from my desire to privilege a physical show rather than a digital one this season, as nothing carries the emotion like a show in public. I truly feel that, in this period more than ever, we are in need of human connection.”

This decision comes from AMI’s effort to adapt to the recent changes of circumstances, becoming an opportunity for the brand to promote and develop the growth of its women’s line -two years after AMI launched the category to complement its menswear offer-.

This presentation on the runway will also feature a number of parallel, digital actions, keeping up with AMI’s tradition of hybrid shows.