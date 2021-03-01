Fashionunited
 
The new FW21 Collection of Amsterdenim for menswear has been released. The collection is inspired by denim and freedom. The theme of the collection is “Loose in the Cage”.

The main colors for this delivery are black, blue and red. The Amsterdenim FW21 Collection will be delivered in the months of August and September with a total of 2 deliveries.

“Introducing the HENK dungaree, the FREE BIRD sweatshirt and new lumberjack shirt checks, this collection is all about freedom”, says Amsterdenim. Amsterdenim FW21 Collection

