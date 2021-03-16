ANDREĀDAMO FW21 Collection

Exiled, the Lovers leave Eden hand in hand.

Smiling.

An all-encompassing love that makes give up on the Paradise fruits. A love that makes human, complementary, imperfect when all alone, perfect when together. The ANDREĀDAMO collection Fall Winter 2021, speaks about the need of the other in love.

Pieces hug each other, they enter one in the other fusing themselves. Together they fuse in one thing only, they are something more than what they are separately, they become perfect throughout their union. Like passionate lovers.

Andrea Adamo molds viscose and wool ribbed knitwear in wrapping and sinuous silhouettes, exalting the body as the primary element of self-expression. Cut-outs and overlappings are protagonists and speak through absence, voids, cuts and layerings. Nudity itself composes the collection, shown off proudly as proof of equality and diversity.

Under the maxi pull with puffed sleeves, is layered a seamless jumpsuit, a second skin: the straps tie through the cuts of the pullover and they hug it, overlaying it. Long cardigans pair with flared trousers, while tight biker shorts are made in a sculpting jersey. Underwear is shown off without malice: the ribbed knitwear bustier is worn over the cardigan, emphasising the neckline naturally. The harness becomes a balaclava paying homage to the genius of Walter Albini.

The layered cut-out is a stylistic code: two overlapping cuts appear on necklines, on tops and recur in the sleeves with stirrups. Often unfinished details appear, like swinging knitted panels

Blending with nudity, the palette reproduces the skin tones and is complete with ivory and black.