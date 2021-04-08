Andy Robertson becomes official ambassador for new luxury men’s fashion brand Royle Eleven

London, March 25th – Today, Scottish football captain, and Liverpool FC player Andy Robertson, has been announced as the latest official ambassador for luxury menswear brand, Royle Eleven. The announcement comes ahead of Scotland’s opening FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage qualification clash against Austria.

The London-based brand launched its opening SS21 Essentials collection last month which Robertson will wear alongside some new looks launching specifically for spring. Celebrating individuality and attention to detail, their style brings a fresh and sophisticated edge to classic staples and athleisure. The partnership is born from a shared love of fashion and the belief that there has been a gap in the market for smart, everyday menswear that provides a tailored fit, quality and comfort.