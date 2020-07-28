ANINE BING drops second Terry O'Neill Collaboration

ANINE BING to release second limited-edition collaboration with long-time source of inspiration legendary photographer Terry O’Neill.

ANINE BING will release a second collaboration across three new timeless pieces featuring Terry O’Neill’s famous photographs of actress Faye Dunaway and singer David Bowie.

The Ramona Sweatshirt AB x TO - David Bowie in White features a rarely seen image of the legendary David Bowie at a photoshoot for the Diamond Dogs album and tour.Whilst shooting, the dog became very excited by all the lights, Terry then captured this iconic image of Bowie completely unfazed by this enthusiastic creature in 1974.

The Ramona Sweatshirt AB x TO Faye Dunaway in Heather Grey and Lili Tee AB x TO Faye Dunaway - White both feature an iconic image of Faye Dunaway, the morning after she won her Oscar in 1977. With newspapers lying around her and her award prominently placed on the table, Terry photographed Faye at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Terry realised that the real story is the day after, not the moment one receives the award. This thought resulted in Terry and Faye waking up at 6 AM and capturing his great image. They later married in 1983 and share a child.

Made up of three timeless and highly wearable pieces that have become synonymous with the ANINE BING brand - classic sweatshirts and a core collection tee, the photographs of David Bowie and Faye Dunaway are the main focus. Each piece is 100% cotton and is screen-printed with a heavy enzyme and stonewash to give a vintage, effortless look.

Editor Notes:

ANINE BING x TERRY O’NEILL launches on Tuesday 28th July

All collaboration products to be available at ANINE BING stores worldwide and on www.aninebing.com

LILI TEE AB X TO FAYE DUNAWAY - WHITE - $99, 99 EUR, 89 GBP, $159 AUD

RAMONA SWEATSHIRT AB X TO DAVID BOWIE - WHITE - $169. 169 EUR, 149 GBP, $269 AUD

RAMONA SWEATSHIRT AB X TO FAYE DUNAWAY - HEATHER GREY - $169. 169 EUR, 149 GBP, $269 AUD

About ANINE BING:

The company, started in 2012, was originally funded by husband and wife duo: Anine Bing, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, and Nicolai Bing, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Inspired by the Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, Bing began building a brand with the initial focus of creating wardrobe essentials and statement pieces for the modern woman seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. With the power of a loyal social media following, a modern approach to immediate fulfilment of merchandise, and with the objective to create an exceptional customer experience, the brand has become a multi-million dollar business.

