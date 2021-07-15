ara: Women’s collection spring/summer 2022

Next spring and summer will be all about rediscovering nonchalance. People will start to trust in the ‘new normal’ and the thirst for new trends and fashion statements will be bigger than ever. There’ll be a bit more of everything: more fashion, more colour, more choice and even more quality.

The ara Shoes brand has continued to evolve over the last seasons irrespective of the impacts of the pandemic. In the past two years the collections have been given a new twist. They look more dynamic, youthful and vibrant. The models are high-fashion without neglecting the core brand attribute of comfort. In fact, the opposite is the case. This is partly because ara Shoes continues to offer a comprehensive range of models in sizes 2.5 to 9 and in the width range of F to H.

Hot Stuff

It’s no secret that our summers are hotting up. That’s why it’s such a good thing there are so many sandals, mules and other summer models to choose from. In the upcoming summer season the ara Shoes collection features rugged-soled sandals offering extra-high comfort that will set fashionista hearts aflutter. The PU soles are ultra-flexible to maximise comfort and there are both sporty and feminine sole profiles to reflect all possible preferences. What makes these models so special is that they are equipped with the HighSoft function. A combination of a premium upper material and a soft- padded sock ensure HighSoft’s brilliant wearing comfort. The sandals are available in extravagant rainbow colours, in sophisticated matte velour (e.g. in the colour of sand), with sporty-looking cross bands in peach and aqua, or with timeless braided details in shades of cognac or black.

Pastels

Pastels, including rosé and aqua metallic, are the colour choice for selected sandals, mules and sneakers. Crushed leather uppers plus white soles give these models sporty appeal.

Logomania

Following up on the success of the Logomania theme in the autumn/winter season, it’s back again in the form of a summery coloured all-over print on a ballet flat, a low-top and a high-top sneaker. The colour story is sand in combination with white, marine with white or multi-coloured with Capri blue. Matching city shoppers and cross-body bags are also available.

Back to Nature

This segment features materials such as raffia, jute, linen and leather in shades of brown, beige and cognac. Equipped with the HighSoft function and embellished with fine braiding details these very special sandals augment any light summer look.

ara ART Collection by decasa

The autumn/winter 21 success story with the two artists at DECASA continues in spring/summer 22. Carola and Sabrina Deutsch, the sibling duo, see themselves as a modern artist collaboration with a special flair for individuality and aesthetics. The artistic concept for ara Shoes is expressive, contemporary and showcases confident women as protagonists. For the summer they have created cool sneakers with shiny effects and a range of handbags.

Let’s do it!

This dynamic call to action is the theme for a wide assortment of sneaker models: sporty with knitted shafts, lace-up and slip-on versions with glitter details, with mesh inserts and with a fine quick-release fastener. They come in all kinds of colours: summery pastels, nude and natural tones, as well as classic navy and white.

Sandals with changeable footbeds

Many customers have been waiting for it with baited breath: their favourite Osaka model – in the increasingly popular H width – is now available as a sandal with changeable footbed.

The HighSoft footbed is very easily detached from the shoe so that the consumer can insert their own insole. The footbed can also be washed at 30 °C. Depending on the model, fashion touches are added by incorporating decorative elements such as interlinked gold or silver rings, or the use of trendy pastellic colours and looks.

Moccasins and ballet flats

These two slip-on shoe models are timeless classics that are immensely popular. Now they’ve been freshened up for the spring/summer 22 season. The ballet flats are understated, adorned with tiny beads and gemstones or with bi-colour looks, the moccasins optionally have a fringe or tassel and come in beautiful colours such as aqua, rosé or warm yellow. The materials are smooth and suede leather.

Luxury sneakers

Soft, softer, Frisco: this model, with its incredibly soft yet robust leather upper and a bi-colour, partially transparent PU sole, is a genuine eye-catcher. The luxury sneaker comes in a low-top and a high-top version, and the shaft is white. Boasting colours such as aqua, pink, sky, orange and vanilla the sole accentuates the sneaker, making it the talking point of any outfit. The ‘white upper/coloured sole’ version retails at EUR 119.95, and the ‘coloured upper/white sole’ version costs just EUR 99.95.