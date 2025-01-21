Around the Table: Fabienne Chapot AW25

This AW25 season, Fabienne Chapot invites you around the table—a place that brings everyone together, reflecting unity in diverse styles and influences. It’s a celebration of togetherness and memorable moments to share.

Inspired by the warmth of dinner dates at home, Around the Table reflects the beauty of unity in diversity. Each piece in the collection embodies the essence of shared stories and individual expression. From cozy evenings to lively gatherings, Fabienne Chapot’s designs are made to complement every occasion and every unique personality around the table.

Credits: Fabienne Chapot

Step into a season where style sparks conversation, connection inspires creativity, and every detail tells a story. Together, we’re redefining what it means to come together. Around the table tells the story of dinner dates at home, stories shared.

Let’s eat!