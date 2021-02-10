Arsène et Les Pipelettes FW21 Collection

Belle Epoque

This season, Arsène et les pipelettes drew its inspiration from the Basque country during the Belle Époque, from the flamboyant Biarritz, a leading destination for European artists and aristocrats, but also from the less well-known countryside, where Basque women were already mixing stripes and prints with great modernity.

The fashion of pet dogs, plant decor, the forest and its deer, or even music: symbols and images drawn from this period mark out the collection, as well as stylistic details, small pleated collars, bib shirts, or accessories, such as headbands embroidered with pearls, brooches or large bows. Nevertheless, this collection is resolutely in its time: Arsène et les pipelettes mixes materials and plays with codes, like these dalmatian spots turned into all-over fleece, and reinvents the shapes of dresses, skirts, trousers or coats. An elegance of the Belle Epoque, hair in the wind of today!