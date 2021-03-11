Arzu Kara FW21 Collection

Arzu Kara is a sustainable luxury women’s wear brand based in Great Britain. Founded by Arzu Kara in 2010, her namesake brand grew with a loyal following over the years and stocked all around the country and in Europe in selected independent boutiques.

A/W 21 collection is a permanent collection inspired by the current pandemic that united the world and separated at the same time. The collection has classic/timeless, cut-well cashmere wool coats that are impeccably made in Italy in limited numbers. “ We used a lot of blacks and greys as we wanted these pieces to be timeless. We also saw this way of mourning for the people who have lost their lives and livelihoods due to COVID-19”

Our styles have changed with so many of us working from home without attending parties and we wanted to focus on day wear to reflect this. We created organic jumpers that are super stylish yet comfortable and more importantly ethical. With each jumper made in Turkey we help women who are financially not independent and this opportunity gives them the chance to be working from their homes and gaining economic independence. Cotton that we used to create our knitwear is organic with certified GOTS certificates. We stuck to earth colours with taupes and greys but used Swarovski crystals to embellish them to earn that AK title. Little Black Dress couldn’t escape us as when we are all allowed to go out and have parties we’ll need her. Our favorite is the Sienna dress with its cotton jersey round neck top and laser cut layered asymmetrical skirt.

Cotton, classic but playful tops designed to flatter the body again comes in monochrome colours. This collection is all about beautiful fabrics that will last the wearer for many decades in modern but timeless shapes. Investment pieces designed to be treasured as future heirlooms. It’s our duty as a company to help people buy less and protect the environment for future generations.

The S/S collection is also going to be a strong one with crisp cottons, smart but playful dresses. Organic jumpers in pastel shades and cotton t-shirts in simple styles with killer details.

AK is for real/authentic women designed by a real woman who knows what we want but not what is wanted of us and how we should look like. As independent fashion brands go, Arzu Kara is the one to watch out for.