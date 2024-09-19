Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 by American Vintage

An ode to memories – the ones that we bring back to life and the ones that we want to create. The new American Vintage collection took shape with this image. An autumn/winter 2024-2025 season that turns the spotlight on exploration.

The inspiration

This new collection takes the form of three moments, three journeys, three explorations. First, a field trip in the countryside. Then, the swinging London of the 1960s. Finally, American Vintage ends its trip in a world where simplicity reigns supreme: a vision of elegant and minimalist style.

Credits: American Vintage

The material

“This season, we introduce new materials in different themes. They are worked in different ways, of course, but they give us an underlying thread that runs through the entire autumn/winter 2024-2025 collection,” explains the American Vintage style team. A great way to bring in new textures, to mix and match to your heart’s desire.

Credits: American Vintage

The colour

A key element of American Vintage collections, colour is big and bold this season. Timeless whites and ecrus are spiced up with greens (neon, khaki or peacock), reds (rosé or burgundy) and browns (peach or hazelnut). An invitation for everyone to try out a monochrome silhouette with varying and contrasting shade gradations.

Credits: American Vintage