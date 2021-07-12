AVEAU SS2022 collection

Minimal fashion: The collection

Aveau is a Dutch minimalistic fashion label, striving to inspire and empower independent women around the world to bring out their inner beauty and to create their own style. Aveau started designing their own collection in 2019. Aveau has been especially designed for the minimalist fashionista, women that want to express themselves through fashion and style.

Pieces designed with purity, where femininity plays a major role. As a result of keeping minimal fashion in mind, the initial collection has a soft and feminine side, combined with tough and minimalistic silhouettes. The current collection consists of beautiful and soft fabrics, a wide color range and an amazing shape designed for each body.

The new collection rue du lin gives simple and timeless a whole new meaning. This collection reflects on the soft and feminine side of fashion. With light colors and linen fabric, this collection is perfect for a hot summer day or a soft summer evening. Taking an evening stroll along the Boulevard de la Croisette. This collection includes blazers, classic pants, wide pants, shorts and basic tops. The whole collection is focused on keeping the feminine side alive with a hint of ruggedness. Aveau finds inspiration for new collections in emerging trends, combined with personal memories where purity and simplicity play a central role.

Rue du lin

Aveau is based in the Netherlands. We strive to become the number one brand for minimalist and strong fashion for women around the globe. We design classic and strong statement pieces that are made for women who know their style and express it through fashion. This collection represents the strong business woman in simple black and white colors, because sustainable pieces like these are the most important pieces a woman should own.

Designer: Sammy Kalksma, CEO & owner of Aveau

“Happy memories are often simple and pure. We try to have that reflected in our designs”.

The collection is designed in Amsterdam and produced in Poland. From 2020 on the collection will be produced in Portugal. All of our fabrics are carefully selected with only the best quality. We hope to share our collection and vision with you and welcome you into the Aveau Family.