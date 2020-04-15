Award-winning Anita active sports bras for staying fit at home

Ten year anniversary of the iconic Anita active momentum bra

A lot of our normal social obligations have dissapeared since COVID-19 came crashing into our lives. Of course this has a lot of negative implications, but like always, there is also a silver lining: people have started working out more than ever! So, if you're going to invest in anything sports-related right now, we would advise going for a quality sports bra.

The momentum bra of Anita active celebrates its tenth birthday this year. That marks ten years of providing the ultimate support, also for women with bigger breasts. Its fellow partners in crime, the extreme control and extreme...