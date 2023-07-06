Back to the roots: Alohas SS23 celebrates an effortless and natural look

Spanish-based ALOHAS marries innovative design and craftsmanship to breathe new life into footwear. With their forward-thinking vision, they're continuously hunting the horizon for emerging trends. Firmly committed to environmental responsibility, ALOHAS uses a pre-order system to minimize overproduction, aligning their production quantities closely with demand. They're also making strides in the vegan fashion arena, offering designs using vegan-friendly materials.

Natural summer aesthetics for SS23

ALOHAS SS23 collection translates the brand's values effortlessly: flat woven leather sandals, mules and clogs with wooden heels and suede straps, fisherman sandals with platform soles transfer the wearer to sandy beaches and coastal landscapes, stipulating elegance with comfort for an effortless look.

SS23 collection Credits: ALOHAS

ALOHAS has recently broadened its offering to include clothing and jewelry lines, providing a cohesive fashion experience that complements their distinctive shoe collections. The SS23 collection presents two types of woven baskets - a classic version with black leather detailing as well as a more laid-back interpretation in black and white stripes. The fashion style of ALOHAS SS23 season comes along airy and light, with pastel-coloured two pieces, black and white crochet pieces in form of dresses and trousers as well as selection of black and white midi dresses made from satin-like materials that seem like elevated interpretations of sun dresses and beach cover-ups. Through innovation, sustainability, and adventure, ALOHAS crafts a captivating narrative, as unique as their designs.