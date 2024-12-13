Baldessarini Fall/Winter 2025 - Bauhaus X Nature

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection is inspired by the sleek, clean, and timeless aesthetic of the Bauhaus era, renowned for its simplicity and functionality. The collection blends classic design with contemporary influences, offering a unique fusion of Bauhaus with futuristic Metaverse and outdoor elements.

Reinterpreting Bauhaus through a futuristic lens, the collection combines traditional tailoring with Metaverse-inspired details. Nylon outerwear paired with suiting creates a modern yet timeless look, while travel styles feature relaxed fabrics and flowing silhouettes. Indigo blue and morphed prints blend innovation with tradition, and raw denim and hybrid styles add a contemporary twist.

Additionally, the collection reimagines Bauhaus in an outdoor context, incorporating traditional elements like Glencheck anthracite melange and pinstripes. Luxurious corduroy and cashmere yarns add sophistication, while practical cargo pants and long coats prioritize functionality. Geometric check patterns emphasize the fusion of Bauhaus simplicity with modern outdoor practicality.

Credits: Baldessarini

Unconstructed three-button blazers and overshirts are worn with drawstring trousers. Light, trans-seasonal troyers, new checks in shirts, and cargo and utility elements in trousers and jackets complete the collection. Clean outerwear made from nylon is paired with tailoring. A double-breasted suit with a wider lapel in dark brown, paired with a fine-knit silk/cotton blend polo in deep light blue, is just as much a key look as a light suede jacket in camel that perfectly complements denim and textured knitwear.

The seasonal core of the palette consists of various shades of brown, from off-white and camel to new rich earth tones. With a focus on new navy mid-tones, Indigo blue to a rich bellwether blue. The standout colours of deep sky and red tawny port perfectly complement the collection.

KEY LOOKS

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection unveils eleven expertly curated Key Looks that define the essence of the season and bring the brand's vision to life. These standout styles are designed to spotlight the total look concept, offering cohesive ensembles that embody innovation, sophistication, and versatility. Divided into three dynamic categories – Trend Looks, Contemporary Casual Looks, and Modern Formal Looks – each set captures a unique aesthetic. From cutting-edge designs to timeless sophistication, these looks deliver a bold yet refined style statement for every occasion.

SUITS

The double-breasted blazer receives a contemporary refresh with a peak lapel, offering a sharp, custom-fit appearance. This modern interpretation blends traditional tailoring with a deconstructed twist, creating a minimalist yet striking silhouette. Perfect for a refined, confident look that transitions effortlessly from formal to casual occasions.

OUTERWEAR

Design meets functionality in our range of outerwear. Nylon jackets with a sleek finish and puffer jackets available in various fits featuring modern design elements and insulating fillings. The collection also features premium wool coats in timeless classic cuts and new relaxed shapes, making a stylish statement. Crafted from high-quality wool, these coats offer warmth, breathability, and comfort, making them essential for the colder seasons.

KNITWEAR

Knitwear is featured in the collection with a luxurious blend of premium yarns, offering ultimate comfort and style. This includes Merino extra-fine wool and supersoft textures that deliver an added layer of warmth. For a more textured look, mouliné and brushed boucle fabrics add a unique, cozy dimension. The ultimate highlight is cashmere, representing timeless elegance and exceptional softness. From classic sweaters and light jersey shirts to cardigans, elegant coats, and even denim pants with cashmere accents, this collection redefines modern luxury with a perfect blend of traditional shapes and contemporary touches.

DENIM & PANTS

Indigo denim is elevated with clean lines and loose modern silhouettes, seamlessly aligning with the seasonal color palette. Contemporary denim fits are complemented by matching jackets and shirts, creating cohesive, head-to-toe denim looks in high quality materials.

ARTIST COLLABORATION: TOBIAS FAISST

This season, BALDESSARINI collaborates with Berlin-based artist Tobias Faisst to merge 3D photography, CGI, and fashion design. Tobias has created two exclusive artworks that explore the connection between the Bauhaus-inspired nature concept and cutting-edge digital art. As the founder of the CGI studio PALAM, Tobias focuses on product documentation and creative movement, making this collaboration a unique blend of artistry and innovation.