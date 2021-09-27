Bally’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection Art of Utility reimagines sartorial sportswear with freedom of movement and ease for the post-pandemic future, where the virtuous art of dressing up and down are synonymous with comfort and versatility. This tailored, modern day uniform compels us to select fewer pieces of higher quality worn in intuitive and natural ways, creating a powerful and intimate connection between an article of clothing and its wearer.

Through voluminous plays on proportion and layered styling, such as large knits and leather gilets paired with fluid trousers, garments provide comfort, cover and a sense of belonging, irrespective of time. Craftsmanship takes center stage with sophisticated techniques and artisanal details, including leather-woven patterns, intricate quilting, whipstitching and double-studded accents across multi-functional designs, from B-Chain bags to cut-out clogs. New streamlined footwear include unisex moccasins with 1851 hardware and essential sneakers in heritage red.

Drawing inspiration from workwear, whether an artist’s smock or utilitarian jackets, S/S 2022 makes the ordinary extraordinary, honoring the value of the handmade. Architectural silhouettes in earthy, neutral tones further intersect with B-Monogram, B-Wing and Alpine floral motifs as an overarching excellence in leather artistry recalls Bally’s Swiss pillars of art, nature and design.

Image: Bally

A Better Future

Bally’s ongoing dialogue between innovation and tradition keeps the natural processes of creation and craftsmanship alive, with Sustainability playing an integral role in S/S 2022. An increase in textiles from Bally’s Preferred Materials List signals a commitment to more responsible sourcing, as organic fabrics and leather alternatives join natural, cellulosic and synthetic fibers —which are subject to an in-depth assessment and evaluated according to third - party standards and certifications.

This approach extends throughout the production process, from farming and spinning to dyeing. Building upon more eco-conscious integrations over the past two seasons Art of Utility features natural botanical dyes from wood, in addition to repurposed deadstock fabric, recycled cotton and regenerated leather

Image: Bally

Bally Woman

Virtuous Material, purposeful function and artful handcraft.

The double-studded Elena clogs with new, robust wooden soles bring elegance and edge to S / S 2022. Casual, unisex Tread shoes feature refined leathers certified by the Leather Working Group, while the unisex Outline sneakers see soles designed in collaboration with Vibram, the house B - Wing signifier, mesh and leather details. Sleek, tanned leather Glada sandals set sartorial foundations, alongside silver-mirrored effect boots.

B-Chain bags showcase a range of new animations, from bombé leather, straw effect and intrecciato, to tone-on-tone enamel closures with leather - woven straps, golden studs or silver-mirrored effect. A play on proportions, extra - large Cabana totes in check feature opposite mini bags with heritage red and bombé leather. S/S 2022 further introduces a new bowling bag silhouette, a versatile carryall for the season.

Evolving workwear for modern day, sculptural coats and B-Monogram quilted leather provide comfort and protection. Denim-on-denim separates pay homage to artists’ uniforms with patch pockets, while leather separates in heritage red bring a relaxed chic. Light ribbed knits in neutrals are paired with studded skirts, or worn underneath leather shirts and oversized coats in bone.

Image: Bally

Bally Man

Integrity in design, mastery of form and timeless creation.

For S/S 2022, the Scribe capsule of men’s formal dress shoes presents a new directional take. Unisex shoes include the Outline runners, multi-functional Tread shoes with whipstitching and the Cologny moccassin featuring 1851 hardware. All sneaker linings are GRS-certified and made from recycled plastic bottles, while leather is sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group.

Demonstrating Bally’s heritage of leather artistry, a new Scribe theme for men’s bags features clean, cubic hardware in a range of styles including backpacks, briefcases, portfolios and cross-body bags in box calf leathers. B-Monogram jacquard totes, pouches and bum bags also feature GRS-certified nylon, made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and PET bottles, such as the Crew and Atlas. Regenerated leather makes up the Mythos line with recycled metals and yarns. Sporty nylon Cliff bags in denim effect and TPU, as with the B-Monogram travel bag, also feature alongside leather-woven Cabana and Vestige bags in a contemporary check effect with eco-friendly lining.

S/S 2022’s modern uniform for men includes fluid trousers in bone and hemp, coupled with soft leather jackets, heritage red blazers, textured knit cardigans, neutral sweaters and hoodies. B-Monogram leather quilting doubles as a coat of armor, similar to a leather-woven overcoat in expert check effect. Cut-and-sew trousers and playful bucket hats add a more casual charm, while a denim-on-denim pairing drives home utilitarian function and flair.

Image: Bally

Details: Textures & Materials, Color

Impeccably crafted leather looks feature supple grains, artfully quilted overcoats, and leather- woven check effect, demonstrating Bally’s expertise as leather architects. Denim also features alongside ribbed knits, chlorine - free merino wools, crisp Italian cottons and fine jerseys delicately colored with GOTS-certified vegetable dyes.

Subtle, signature colorways for the S/S 2022 season include neutral bone, dusty whites and hemp as foundational bases, with accents of blue, poppy and heritage red.