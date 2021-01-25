BARTS® launches a new collection for FW '21/'22

BARTS® launches a new accessory collection for fall/winter ‘21/’22 in a wide range of beautiful new shapes and colours, timeless classics, soft and sustainable materials and traditional crafts. This collection is inspired by the term“mottainai” – a Japanese term encouraging people to reduce, reuse and recycle by using our resources and the raw materials that are offered to us with respect and a sense of gratitude.

With an ecological future and sustainable new world in mind, BARTS® continues to grow its sustainable program by adding recycled and sustainable pieces to this season's collection. Respecting mother nature is translated through recycled yarns and woven scarves in a beautiful range of deep and rich colours.

BARTS®manages to design and create a mix of innovative new styles with timeless classics to make a strong statement this season. It’s going to be a very beautiful winter!



Highlights among the new fall/winter ‘21/’22 collection:

WESTERN INFLUENCES. Bringing western influences back to this season's wardrobe with pieces that are both practical as stylish, lifting up an everyday outfit with a western touch. Western hats, ponchos and cable knitted beanies are key trends. Highlighted Among the prints are country checks and fair isle patterns while shades of brown, wheat and army make up the colour palette.

SOFT PREMIUM MATERIALS. As temperatures drop, this season’s warm and soft premium blended materials like merino wool and alpaca make their appearance. Think colour block brushed beanies, big blanket wraps and soft knitted hoods in a neutral palette of soft grey and stone, broken up with flashes of pink, magenta and orchid.

VINTAGE CRAFT. Using ideas and crafts from the past to make a current fashion statement. Vintage look yarns, cable knitted beanies and tweed driver caps represented in warm natural colours like cream, lipstick and rust. Streetwear inspired styles with a vintage hint create a look with an international city-life feel, perfect for the fall-winter season.



From beanies to bikinis! Besides high-quality winter accessories, BARTS® recently expanded to offer a complete summer assortment with swim-and beachwear for women,men and kids.