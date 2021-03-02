Baum und Pferdgarten "The Lockdown Show" Autumn Winter 2021

You can’t come to Copenhagen, so we’re bringing the show to you.

On Wednesday, February 3rd at 20:00 CET Baum und Pferdgarten unveiled their Autumn Winter 2021 collection with 21 looks worn by a cast of 21 profiles from around the globe; the ultimate expression of social distancing. Each profile remotely captured their bespoke look in their own home town. This content was compiled and edited into the final show format and shared simultaneously on multiple platforms.

The community is our immunity

Baum und Pferdgarten wanted to celebrate its community, the #BaumFamily, by bringing together these 21 prominent supporters of the brand during this time of lockdown. “Despite the difficulties of the past year, with some of us being unable to see our friends and loved ones for so long, we wanted this to be a joyful reminder that we are still connected.” Creative Directors & Founders, Helle Hestehave & Rikke Baumgarten.



Coastal Communities

When designing the collection, the creative team at Baum und Pferdgarten explored the subtle poetry and stark diversity of coastal communities in Denmark. The collection investigates the contrast between the romantic allure of the countryside and the forsaken industrial landscapes of the Danish coastline. Baum und Pferdgarten looks to the work of Danish photographer Søren Rønholt who captures desolate Scandinavian landscapes that juxtapose natural and urban structures. These photographs were shared with the show cast as part of their creative brief. The collection is made for keeping up with Rønholt’s wild “urban badlands” as well as the elements of wind and water. Silhouettes are therefore layered and trans-seasonal, and point to three main sources of inspiration: nautical performance wear, traditional maritime attire, and those “too good to be true” pieces often found in rural vintage shops.

