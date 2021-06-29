Beachlife Summer 2022 - Trendy and powerful

Feel the fit. For women, men and matching swimwear for kids.

Adventurous and powerful, trendy yet playful. A wild adventure with a touch of modern romance. The Beachlife swimwear summer 2022 collection makes sure to provide the ultimate summer vibes. Trendy in its choice for sexy styles, cheeky details and must-have accessories. The collection is powerful thanks to the beautiful variety of eye-catching prints and rich color-use that strengthen each other. A brand new, irresistible collection full of surprising elements, but with a great fit. For different body types.

Powerful prints, playful details and on-trend colors

The new Beachlife summer 2022 collection focuses on high-quality fabrics and powerful designs with a trendy look. Featuring a range of beautiful earth tones and at the same time, rich and summery colors. Eye-catching zebra and leopard prints for those that are wild at heart, along with must-have shimmers and playful ruffles to add some extra coolness. An absolute eye-catcher in the collection is the onepiece in the Tie Dye print. Its warm sunset colors combined with a trendy buckle belt result in a powerful beach appearance. Other Instagram favorites will be the shimmering lurex and tiny flower motifs in soft blue tones, for a dreamy and irresistible summer look. All of the styles mentioned are inspired by the La Bella Vita lifestyle. More mediterranean influences are represented in nautical blue sailor stripes and the French embroidery trend, which makes its comeback in a romantic black look this season.

The Dutch swimwear brand is not afraid to use dominant colors as well, with the neon orange polka dot statement look being the perfect example. A one of a kind look that will make heads turn at the beach for sure. Overall, the SS22 collection will take you on an adventurous journey that is all about stunning color combinations, playful details and powerful prints.

New, must-have looks with a proven fit for different body types

For Beachlife, self-confidence and feeling comfortable in our swimwear are key, in order to enjoy the beach life at its fullest. Therefore many surprising and trendy new looks are based on renowned styles with a well-proven fit. Ultimate bestsellers that make their comeback in the summer 2022 collection are the popular ruffle and twist top, available in a range of new prints, fabrics and colors. The effortless bandeau top has gotten some extra spice by adding a cool buckle detail, while last year's smock top now features trendy puff sleeves - super fun to wear to a music festival as well. For ladies with larger cup sizes we added playful ruffles to our most trusted soft cup top, for an extra summery look. This style is specifically designed for larger cup sizes and offers extra comfort and support, available in cup sizes D up to F. Beachlife has been designing its swimwear for years based on the principle that its collections must be suitable for many body types. Within the summer 2022 collection there is a choice of a variety of tops and bottoms in every solid color or print. This way every woman can mix & match her perfect bikini, in her own favorite fit.

In addition to familiar favorites the Dutch swimwear brand also introduces a selection of fresh new styles, like a sexy push up bikini top with cute bow detail, soft cup top with sporty twist at the back, and cheeky Brazilian bikini bottom to show off that booty. New swimsuit styles focus on an eye-catching open back with subtle straps, a playful bow or trendy ruffles.

Complete your beach look

Due to last year's success the SS22 beachwear collection is now bigger than ever. From trendy beach slippers to cute wrap skirts, sexy crop tops and pretty dresses for all kinds of summer activities. How about a romantic maxi dress for watching sunset at the beach with your lover, a sexy off shoulder tunic for flirty cocktails at the bar or an easy-going spaghetti strap dress to wear on one of your ice cream adventures? We bet you will steal the show!

Twinning with the entire family

Match your mini! Twin with the entire family this summer in a kids collection for both girls and boys. These are offered in the same colors and prints as their grown-up examples. New this year is a selection of super cute beachwear for girls, to make your little one feel like a true beach princess.

Men’s collection

Playful and cool. This is what the men's collection is all about, featuring must-have stripes, earth tones and many fun prints like crabs, birds, summer fruits and super soakers. A cool selection of above-the-knee shorts that can't be missed at the beach or pool.

Brand story

You want to enjoy life. And to be self-confident in everything you do. Whether you're at home, at work, in the city or at the beach. We understand just how important the right outfit is in all those places. And how this affects the way you come across, your self-confidence and your identity. It's only logical that you pay attention to this - and want to look stylish, sporty or trendy. Most of the time, this is easy-peasy for you. You are a fashion-conscious woman, after all. You know what looks good on you. But in a world that offers so many choices, there is always uncertainty lurking nearby. Particularly if this is about swimwear, when you are just about as naked as you can be.

It is precisely then that you want every detail to be perfect. The fabric. The print. The design. And, above all, the fit and the comfort. You want a bikini that gives you exactly the right support and stays perfectly in place. No matter your body shape or what you plan to do. And that is precisely what Beachlife offers. Fashionable, unique bikinis and swimsuits with the fit of your dreams. For more than forty years, you've been able to rely on each collection bringing you a perfect fit that was tried and tested; on models whose body type perfectly matches your own. And still, every collection is different in a surprising, new way. With trendy prints and sophisticated designs that suit your personality like no other. So that you can be your exuberant self, without any effort. And so that nothing will keep you back from enjoying the sun, sea and beach! Shine on.

Beachlife. Feel the fit.