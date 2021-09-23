Belstaff Partners with Dressipi to Expand Their Customer-Centric Approach

Dressipi’s Personalised Recommendations Increased Belstaff’s Email Revenue by 69%

London, United Kingdom: Dressipi has announced a new partnership with luxury apparel retailer, Belstaff. This partnership will help Belstaff expand their customer-centric approach across all shopping channels.

“Successful retailers like Belstaff recognise how important customer-focused innovation is to maintaining a competitive edge in what is currently a challenging retail market,” says Sarah McVittie, Co-Founder at Dressipi. “We are really excited to work closely with them to help them exceed their customers’ expectations.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Dressipi,” says Samantha Davis, Head of Ecommerce at Belstaff. “Now we can offer the shopping experiences that customers are demanding whilst maintaining the integrity of our brand identity.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

1) After launching personalised product and outfit recommendations on both the homepage and PDP, Belstaff had seen how Dressipi’s recommendation API’s could help them to implement a truly exceptional shopping experience.

2) The next step was to start testing Dressipi’s personalised emails vs non-personalised emails. By simply injecting Dressipi’s API’s into their existing ESP, they created truly personalised emails that engage and inspire their customers.

Click-To-Open Rate: Up 14%

Revenue: Up 69%

Conversion: Up 32%

Total Orders: Up 63%

3) Dressipi and Belstaff worked closely together to ensure that the iconic Belstaff brand DNA was understood and captured in Dressipi’s algorithms.