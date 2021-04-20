BENZAK: A new sustainable approach

Our aim is, and always has been, to create products that are made-to-last and are designed with the intention to transcend seasonal trends. We work together with small factories and ateliers, most of them family-owned, taking care of the people working for them and providing a safe working environment.

We try to educate our customer to think responsibly about their clothes. Don’t wash too often, repair when broken; treat your jeans with care, but not too much because we also love a well-worn, broken-in pair. Consumer behaviour is another important ingredient where we, as a brand, try to make the world a better place. Education and consciousness are key.

With this philosophy in mind, we created BENZAK over seven years ago. This means that garments that last, and working with factories with good working environments, will always be our number one priority.

But now we’re throwing another ingredient into the mix with the introduction of our most sustainable product group to date: 11.5 oz. natural indigo eco denim, in B-01 SLIM, BDJ-01 COWBOY JACKET, and our women’s cut W-01 STRAIGHT.

Eco Denim

We’ve partnered up with Berto from Italy, to create a fabric surpassing our approach on sustainability. For the production of these items, we’ve used 100% organic cotton, a kind of cotton grown using methods and products with a low environmental impact. What is the difference with respect to traditional cotton?

During the cultivation of organic cotton, neither pesticides nor chemical fertilizers are used. The cotton used does not come from genetically modified seeds (GMOs). The cultivation takes place in accordance with the crop rotation method that keeps the soil more fertile and requires less water, which helps prevent water contamination. Lastly, the production of organic cotton is certified by third-party organisations and endorses the protection of the environment and of the workers

Natural Indigo

The indigo dye used for these fabrics is natural and stems from the processing of the leaves of the plant Indigofera Tinctoria, which is cultivated in South India. The cultivation of these plants occurs in the total exclusion of harmful chemicals. The indigo dye is then extracted from the leaves through a process of bio-fermentation in water. The waste material resulting from this process is used as fertilizer for the soil itself: a process twice as ethical. The use of natural indigo promotes the development of the local economy and encourages the employment of the inhabitants of many Indian villages. These fabrics are GOTS certified, and the substances used in the production process are REACH approved.

The Jacron Patch

In 2019 we already switched our electroplated metal buttons and rivets to a more sustainable alternative that uses far less energy in production. But for this project we also developed an environmentally friendly patch, by replacing the leather with jacron. This is a paper-like material that replicates the look of leather, but is instead made from an organic, non-animal substance. You might recognize this material from Levi’s 501s from the 80’s and 90’s.