Betty Barclay Autumn/Winter 2021

For a look that’s refined yet casual - the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection by Betty Barclay is the way to go. The season’s new looks are real head-turners, with fresh colours, attractive prints and thoughtful details. We can look forward to seeing this era’s trends for leather chic and cosy knitwear. Well-being and comfort are shaking up the outfits this season.

Calming classic colours such as cream, beige and black set the colour code, with mustard yellow, brandy and marine also making an appearance. Soft shades of grey melange, taupe and pastel pink add a touch of femininity. The combination of large leaves and flowers tell the tale of winter in print, brought up to date with the modern colour palette and structured look. Animal prints and earthy shades meet soft jacquard and Fluxus prints, freshening up the collection and making it a sure-fire style success.

The trend of the moment: staying cosy in style. The new homewear sets are perfect for cuddling up on the sofa, with a soft knitted hoodie and matching knitted trousers. The laidback knitwear makes for a comfortable, minimalist look which can also be worn when out and about in the city. Lurex shimmer sweatshirts, cosy hoodies and stylish cardigans are also real up-and-coming items.

Contrasting outfit combinations with sophisticated, high-quality faux leather garments, such as skirts, leggings or the Nappa-look jacket, make for interesting clashes in style. In particular, the on-trend trouser styles such as culottes and leggings made from leather, as well as an array of casual jogging pants, make for ideal matches with structured top pieces.

The November Knitwear Special marks the transition from autumn into winter and is characterised by high quality, as shown in the relaxed cut of the garments. Classic knitwear colours, such as brandy and grey melange, appear side by side with the warm spice hues of burnt red and orange as well as the wintery shade of golden yellow, creating a cosy Hygge vibe.

This autumn/winter, Betty Barclay Outdoor combines a sporty attitude with a feminine silhouette. The quilted gilet is this season’s wardrobe staple, and the long version in particular can be combined in a snug layered look. Puffer jackets are also on trend as wearable lightweight pieces which bring volume to your look. Logo trims and large zip fasteners create striking effects whilst maxi logos lend jackets a cool new look. The range of short and long styles are sure to impress with their stunning sheen and practical inside details. The garments’ subtle sheen creates a radiant, slightly metallic effect - especially in colours which pack a punch, such as violet and yellow.

This season’s stand-out piece, the “be visible” cycling vest, is both on-trend and functional, with flashing light-up tabs and reflective inserts on the zips, keeping the wearer visible even after dark - the perfect embodiment of fashion meets safety.