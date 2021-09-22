Betty & Co White Autumn/Winter 2021

Autumn is coming! The easy feel-good styles from Betty & Co White shine in autumn colours such as toffee, khaki and chocolate for the new season. Broken-up looks set the tone, but always remain sophisticated. Autumn dresses and light blouses in floral prints, polka dots and leopard print designs are the unbeatable stars.

For the start of the season, light dresses with beautiful watercolour prints transport us to ‘Bohemian Dreamings’. Midi length and swinging tiered flounce create a modern chiffon dress in feminine boho style. Fresh new business combinations, such as a soft trench jacket with a placed print shirt and toffee-coloured trousers, are key and make for interesting contrasts.

Image: Betty & Co White

In August, we set out a fresh theme at White with natural khaki shades. The look of the month is the hoodie with the printed mesh dress, the ultimate key piece of the season. The cheerful "Good Vibes" message adorns the shirt under the modern khaki-coloured jacket. Preppy blouses and smart dresses round off the set.

Image: Betty & Co White

Chocolate is the new black! Inspired by warm browns, like chocolate and terra, we're forming broken-up looks with soft finishes and new little jersey jackets in September. The overshirt in camel melange is combined with a decorative shirt and feminine joggers. Knitwear, knitwear and more knitwear is the motto, which can even be found in leopard print designs or brushed, and go with the vegan leather skirt. We pair the checked jacket with dark brown leather trousers and a hoodie with wide ribbon ties.