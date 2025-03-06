BIMBA Y LOLA: PAPER BAG SS25

Maybe it’s that singular way you carry it with you. Or how it feels in your hands. Or maybe it’s simply *the bag’... but PAPER has something unique. Born to be a 24/7 staple in your closet, it’s destined to become an icon that will accompany us everywhere. Unbound and with the most sought-after silhouette of the season, that paper bag that gives it its name and floated through the fashion imaginary at the beginning of the millennium, now returns courtesy of BIMBA Y LOLA to disrupt the aesthetic codes of the present with its inimitable way of integrating into our routine.

A generational bag that will travel from everyday life to a music festival or an endless night and even accompany us on a getaway with its XXL format. Pure functional style to carry it on your shoulder, hugged against your chest, or lightly on your wrist. Any way that denotes what’s important: PAPER is ours and only ours. This is how photographer Charlie Engman recreates it for the campaign, known for his artistic vision that challenges the traditional boundaries of the industry through Al or modern dance.

BIMBA Y LOLA SS25. Credits: BIMBA Y LOLA

Only the Brooklyn creative director can place Dutch model Tes Linnenkoper in a concert mosh pit, showing her euphoric after a night to remember, or chilling on her couch, but always keeping her PAPER safe. Even with a humorous nod to the viral "Dude with Sign” placards by New Yorker Seth, now serving as a call to action for BIMBA Y LOLA to make it a must-have in our closet for 2025.

The reasons are multiple and compelling. Ultra-light and always ready to carry our world everywhere, its natural skin is as soft as it is malleable, with two seamless, handcrafted handles. That lightweight bag without axes or closure that will make your life easier. The grained touch of the leather that gives it an irresistible retro air contrasts with the technical rope of the removable handle. An unexpected twist for an all-terrain bag that will allow you to combine it with any style you put forward.

And for this SS25, BIMBA Y LOLA adds a color bomb to its warm palette of chestnut, black, and chocolate tones with designs in coral orange and Sahara beige, in addition to nylon textures, mesh pockets, and various sizes. Is PAPER the bag of the year? A resounding yes.

PAPER BAG is now available in BIMBA Y LOLA physical stores and at BIMBA Y LOLA’s website.