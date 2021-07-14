Bleckmann expands fulfilment capacity with new multi-user site in the United Kingdom

Bleckmann opens a new fulfilment center in Swindon and thus further expands its logistics services and footprint in the United Kingdom. With the new multi-user site Bleckmann will serve current and new clients, by adding 80,000 square feet of UK based storage capacity. The brand new location will be fully operational by the end of September 2021.

The multi-user site at Swindon Trinity Park combines two units and consists of a total footprint of 80,000 square feet. The site is well connected by road, located close to motorway M4, offering good transportation infrastructure. Other features are offered like HGV parking and office space as well.

The high-quality warehouse was recently completed and immediately made available by Trebor Developments and funding partner Hillwood. That’s where Bleckmann saw the opportunity to expand. Mark van Onna, General Manager Real Estate at Bleckmann: “We have quickly outgrown the capacity of the current Swindon operation. Therefore, we were looking for additional capacity in the area to further accommodate the growth of our existing clients, as well as onboarding of new clients, whilst utilizing the skilled experience of the Swindon team.”

James Drew, Development Director at Trebor Developments adds: “We are delighted to have completed the letting of the whole at Trinity Park to Bleckmann. The letting was concluded in just five weeks from commencement of negotiations.”

Offering clients UK based facility

The building has a free height of 12 meters and offers great storage capacity. “We will fit out the facility with a mix of high bay pallet racking and working areas the next months,” says Reinardt van Oel, Chief Operations Officer Belgium & United Kingdom at Bleckmann.

“We receive a lot of e-commerce fulfilment requests and international omnichannel clients want to establish a foothold in the UK. From this new distribution center in Swindon, Bleckmann will be able to provide all kinds of warehousing services including VAS and returns.”

About Bleckmann

With extensive experience and expertise in end-to-end fashion and lifestyle logistics, Bleckmann delivers on the promises of their clients since 1862. By continuously investing in data-driven innovations and increasingly automations, Bleckmann is able to serve fashion and lifestyle brands with fast, flexible and scalable supply chain solutions. Recognized as a market leader in e-fulfilment, Bleckmann offers a full range of logistics services to international omnichannel and e-commerce brands. As fashion and lifestyle logistics expert, we provide opportunities for new clients and support the growth of current ambitious clients.

For more information, please visit www.bleckmann.com