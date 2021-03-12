Joie de vivre, optimism, a feel for seduction. Blumarine celebrates femininity and sensuality with playfulness and a light, upbeat spirit.

“I wanted to reference fashion in the early 2000s, seen through today’s lens. A fashion which was strong on glamour, showbiz, pop music. A moment in time I’ve experienced in my youth, which I’m fond of remembering and rebooting with a modern sensibility”. Nicola Brognano, Creative Director.

Inspired by the in-your-face casual pop glamour of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in their 2000s heydays, Blumarine FW21 collection is sexy, young, provocative. Energized by lush, vibrant colors, it pays homage to Blumarine’s heritage, peppering it with a cheeky vibe.

The signature romantic roses take a turn for the digital, reworked into abstract hazy renditions, or become liquid and pictorial as in whimsical watercolors. They’re printed on low-rise bell-bottom denim pants; on BluVi sweaters, belly-baring, cropped and tight; on wrapping oversized handknitted cardis with fake-fur shawl collars. In a macramé incarnation, they climb over long body-con evening dresses in flimsy tulle, show-stopping and sinuous.

Knitwear is protective and sensual. Intarsia-ed, silver-lacquered, crocheted with a lingerie effect, it clashes with contrasting animalier-printed denim pants studded with crystals. Over-printed with tiger motifs, big cable knitted cardi-coats are worn over not-so-ingénue little draped dresses in pastel colors or over short chantilly lace numbers. Ruffled chiffon ribbons dangling from hems of minidresses reveal long bare legs, enhanced by sexy high-heels sandals with criss-crossed straps.

A new iconography is introduced in the collection: the Butterfly, a delicate symbol of frivolity, beauty and transformation, which hints to the rite of passage from the carefree spirit of youth to the conscious assumption of the feminine power of seduction. Proposed as a printed motif throughout the offer, it highlights, together with the romantic thorny rose, the exquisite Blumarine‘s accent on the talent for seduction that every woman holds within herself, ready to be expressed with witty sense of glamour and a bit of whimsy and fun.