BOBBLEHAUS OPENS “THE SECRET GARDEN” BROOKLYN POP-UP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LA CASA ARTHOUSE

BOBBLEHAUS(@bobblehaus) -the women-founded, genderless, eco-consciousbrand -is excited to announce La Casa de BOBBLEHAUS: The Secret Garden, an immersive pop-up experience in partnership with La Casa Arthouseand with the support of TENCEL™, specialty fiber brand for textile. The Secret Garden will provide a COVID-safe environment compliant with all current New York City restrictions, and will be open at 650 Metropolitan Ave in Williamsburg, Brooklyn until January 23rd, 2021.

La Casa de BOBBLEHAUS: The Secret Gardenis a hybrid collective that specializes in working with artists, designers and brands to showcase ideas from conception through to exhibition and to showcase the combined community of creators. BOBBLEHAUS and La Casa have called upon friends, artists, designers, and its community members to build a modular space, where they can all create together. The line-up of artists and designers featured inThe Secret Garden will change every single week, to create an immersive and interactive experience featuring art, music, design, fashion, and technology.

The story of The Secret Gardenis curious, mysterious, wondrous, and charming. Common sense, truth, kindness, compassion, and a belief in the essential goodness of human beings all lie at the heart of this unforgettable novel. While so much has been out of people’s control this year, BOBBLEHAUS and La Casa wanted to give their spirits a second life through the story of their pop-up. Neglected things wither and die, but things that are cared for, thrive.

BOBBLEHAUS, as an eco-conscious brand, sources 100% of its fabrics from deadstock materials, including certified recycled cotton mixes and TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers, a material produced from sustainably sourced wood that makes up 80% of its line. The Secret Garden pop-up will also set out to educate their shoppers and consumers on what TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers is as well as its environmentally responsible processes through informational hang tags and display materials in-store.

The Secret Garden pop-up will strictly enforce all COVID safety protocols and regulations among its staff and customers -including mandatory temperature checks and hand sanitizer upon arrival and face masks required at all times. There will also be a “secret” tree in the space, where you can leave your secrets, hopes, or wishes for the New Year.

“Many have asked us, ‘Why a physical pop-up during a global pandemic?’ Our answer? Communities build the strongest connection we have: human connection. In secret places we can think and imagine, we can feel angry or sad in peace. There is something to be said for just being, remaining, and blooming, even in secret.” -Abi Lierheimer, co-founder and creative director of BOBBLEHAUS.

Welcome to the Secret Garden.

Sun-Tues: 12pm-8pm

Wed -Sat: 12pm-10pm

See ticketed events calendar here: www.lacasaarthouse.com/bobblehaus.

La Casa de BOBBLEHAUS: The Secret Garden is open now until January 23rd, 2021 at 650 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211.

For more information, please contact Chapter 2:

Sarah Leung | sarah@chapter2agency.com

Shannon Welch | shannon@chapter2agency.com