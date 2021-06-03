Boden: Introducing Repair, Reduce and Restore for World Environment Day

This Saturday, 5th June, marks World Environment Day 2021, so we wanted to share with you some of the actions we are taking to reduce our environmental impact. We know that we are not perfect, but we have always ensured that Boden clothing is made to last, of the highest quality. This year, we are introducing Repair, Reduce and Restore.

Repair:

We have launched “Care: Repair: Rewear” - an initiative that allows UK customers to return their well-loved Boden piece back to us for repair. The aim of this initiative is to extend the lifetime of our customers’ Boden favourites by keeping them in great nick forever, avoiding landfill.

Reduce:

Throughout the business we are reducing our use of raw materials in packaging and products. Our delivery boxes are already fully recycled and recyclable, and our bags are made from 80% recycled materials. By 2025 our goal is for 100% of our packaging to be recycled. On the product side we are proud to now offer planet friendly swimwear and recycled denim as part of our range.

Planet Friendly Swimwear:

Following the success of our planet friendly swimwear capsule collection last summer, we are delighted to announce that from SS21, all of our women’s swimwear and a selection of our Mini and menswear collection will be made from planet-friendly fabric, Mipan. Created from recycled nylon which is made from 100% waste materials such as fabric and yarn scraps, these are then melted down using a chemical free process to produce the yarn.

Recycled Denim:

For SS21 Boden introduces 18 recycled denim styles to the range including jeans and skirts, all made using recycled cotton. Whether they were pre-loved items or cloth discarded during the production process, we saved these materials from landfill and recycled it, reducing waste water and energy, transforming the fibres into recycled denim pieces that are made to last.

Looking ahead to AW21, we will no longer be using glitter or sequins in our womenswear and Mini ranges. From July we will be partnering with The Good Cashmere Standard which promotes animal welfare as well as improving the conditions of farm workers and protecting the environment. Later on in the year, to celebrate the brand turning 30 in September we will also be unveiling our 30th birthday environmental pledge.

Restore:

We have partnered with a rainforest charity, REGUA, to help manage and restore 62 acres of deforested land in Brazil. This will support the planting of around 25,00 trees to soak up carbon dioxide and enrich biodiversity and we want to help raise awareness of their work.