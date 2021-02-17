Bourrienne Paris X introduces its “Winter’s Bouquet”

Between legacy and modernity and in a constant search of intemporality, Bourrienne Paris X sheds light on the french traditional knowhow in the making of high-end shirts and accessories, for men and women.

The white shirt has a story and Bourrienne Paris X chose to share it with you. Formerly worn by some of the most famous figures, it imposed itself as a major symbol of elegance and refinement throughout time.

Drawing on french legacy, Bourrienne Paris X reinterprets forgotten details of the past and reinvent them in a contemporary manner. Our white shirts with reworked cuffs and collars are enhanced by our bibs, embroidered breeds and so many other signatures made in France by craftsmen.

Our Fall-Winter collection of 2021 “Winter’s Bouquet” (Bouquet d’Hiver) is inspired by Dutch paintings and their abundant floral themes filled with a theatrical softness that we intended to translate through our shirts. Bourrienne Paris X revisits its iconic pieces and enriches its line with new materials and pieces juggling with sobriety and extravagance. Be it in cotton flannel, velvet or silk, our Fall-Winter 21 shirts with exaggerated cuffs and collars or diverted jabots radiate a spectacular elegance.