Brave Kid launches own e-commerce platform and extends brand portfolio

Marostica (VI), June 29, 2021. Brave Kid, a company of OTB Group, leader in research and development, production and distribution of children's clothing and accessories, announces the opening of its direct online multi-brand store, and the addition of the MM6 Maison Margiela line to its portfolio of licensed brands.

With the launch of bravekid.com, the multi-brand store that offers children's clothing and accessories from the company's licensed collections, Brave Kid will initially serve all of Europe, and will then extend to Russia, Japan and United States. Strong of its knowledge of the segment and of the digital skills of the group, the e-commerce platform will service end consumers, and will offer all the products of the brands' collections, something not available on the main third-party online platforms.

Testifying to the moment of strong development of the company, comes the addition of a new and prestigious brand to Brave Kid’s portfolio. Anticipated by a first capsule in Autumn / Winter 2021, the children's line signed MM6 Maison Margiela will kick off in Spring / Summer 2022 and will target boys and girls between 4 and 14 years old. The irreverent approach of the MM6 line will be translated into collections that will play with the traditional rules of tailoring, unexpected combinations of fabrics, contemporary silhouettes imbued with irony and a sense of comfort and versatility to meet the fashion needs of today's kids.

Thanks to its 30 years of experience in children's wear, Brave Kid licenses the Diesel, Dsquared2, Marni, MM6 Maison Margiela, and N ° 21 brands, and closed 2020 with a turnover of almost 50 million euros (up from 2019). Brave Kid is the leading partner for brands aiming to build a solid business in this category, offering licensed brands support across the entire value chain, from stylistic creation, product research and development and production, through to logistics, distribution and marketing.