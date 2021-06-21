Brioni: Fall/Winter 2021 Advertising Campaign Featuring Brad Pitt

Brioni introduces the Fall/Winter 2021 advertising campaign featuring House ambassador Brad Pitt. This is Pitt’s fourth campaign for the brand.

Shot by photographer Mikael Jansson on the terrace of Suite 64 at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, the images show Pitt’s relaxed confidence and style.

The campaign features garments which reflect the House’s sartorial heritage combined with a contemporary twist. Looks in tonal colors, including eveningwear crafted from RWS sustainable wool and ultra soft knitwear, are inspired by Brioni’s traditional tailoring but also embrace new and more relaxed styles.

The Roman nonchalance, integral to the ethos of House, is inherent in the fabric and construction of the garments.

The images will debut today on digital newspapers and supplements, social media outlets as well as outdoor billboards in selected cities worldwide.