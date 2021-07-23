bugatti spring/summer 2022

bugatti coats

The bugatti SS22 outerwear collection is authentic, stylish and makes you look forward to the summer with easy-going designs. Clothing that lasts. Today. Tomorrow. The day after tomorrow. Our "Respect Nature" capsule forms a major part of the collection, not for reasons of thriftiness but for reasons of mindfulness. By now, the capsule also influences the entire collection at all levels. In cooperation with the Hessnatur Stiftung –Institute for applied sustainability, we have established the basis for leaving a sustainable ecological footprint. Colours such as ocean blue, yellow or stone and a casual look take the jackets with an upper fabric made of 100% recycled material to the next level.

The SS22 bugatti sports jacket collection is characterised by summery lightness and fresh colours suchas burnt natural shades, light grey and shades of blue. The theme of FLEXCITY® Casual focuses on light-weight viscose or linen blend jerseys. bugatti's suit jackets are made of summery fabrics such as cotton and linen blends, jerseys and high-performance materials and reflect the summer season's zeitgeist.

bugatti sweaters/polos

Sophisticated sweatshirts with a mix of textures are a new addition. The use of organic cotton and recycled polyester fabrics extends the bugatti "Respect Nature" story and forms the basis for a wide range of loungewear pieces. Hybrid jackets ensure a casual attitude and represent the optimum link between indoor and outerwear. Jackets and waistcoats with mesh details and technical nylon have been reinterpreted in a new and considerably more casual way.

Half zip versions become modern hoodie solutions, and jackets come with removable hoods. New casual zips and rubberised badges also add modern accents. Designs featuring a combination of a grey sweatshirt fabric with beige nylon and sophisticated accessories are smart and sophisticated. Besides the usual piqué textures, jerseys strongly influence the fabric looks in the polo segment. Slub fabrics made of 100% organic cotton enrich the bugatti "Respect Nature" story.

Performance fabrics with a 95% cotton and a 4% elastane content and cotton, polyester and lycrablends stand for comfort and updated casualness. Mercerised piqué textures interpreted in non-colours create new polo looks. Maritime polos provide important impulses for more modernity. Designs with press studs are new highlights. T-shirts impress with smart mercerised finishes or casual logo prints. The performance range contents include zip models, contrasting elements at the collar, rubberised accessories and a good mix of college and polo collars. Linen fabrics and individual casually interpreted pieces create a summery mood.

bugatti knitwear

In the knitwear area, summery lightness plays an important role. Plain knit basics with a round neckline are combined with a rice grain pattern. A two-tone look cotton and linen blend adds a lively touch to the collection, and a contemporary casual look. Microma details as well as contrasts at the hem and cuffs cleverly upgrade the knitwear: smart, sophisticated yet also modern.

bugatti belts

More freshness, more spirit, more casual. Casual designs made of premium-quality cowhide leather with a natural grain, natural cork and nubuck leather are all elements of the new bugatti belt collection. New details are subtle embossed finishes, all-over brogue-like perforations and pleated fabrics in different colours. The belts made of vegetable tanned leather in natural shades of brown represent authenticity, tradition and timeless product character. In the spring, light leather colours such as sand, grey and dust blue form the basis. Intensive colours such as yellow, red, blue and white add a fresh kick to the bugatti looks.

bugatti headwear

The bugatti spring/summer 2022 collection is characterised by a wide range of different selected caps and hats that impress above all with high-quality craftsmanship, modern details and natural fibres.Uncomplicated, fine fabrics such as linen, organic cotton and recycled polyester as well as expressive colours add a summery lightness to the classic looks and recall the feel of warm sun rays and a light breeze on your skin.Embroidered front details in matching colours in combination with clean plain colours and all-over prints upgrade classics such as baseball caps, bucket hats and sports caps, and are turned into stylish and functional must-have pieces by highlights such as Flexcity tapes and integrated UV protection.

bugatti socks

The bugatti spring/summer 2022 men's socks collection rings in the new season very lively with trendy bright colours. A collection highlight are our Colibri socks, which feature the entire bugatti colour spectrum and really makes you look forward to the summer. Another highlight is a Father's Day special, socks that feature our logo together with a palm tree print presented in an attractive box. Statement: The new season, the post-pandemic season, speaks for itself through colour! Besides good basics, customers need something new, something exciting, which we offer them in the form of trendy and new colour combinations.

bugatti terry products

The new bugatti spring/summer 2022 collection impresses with an exclusive colour palette in the towel area as well as new bathrobe designs. The colour spectrum includes blue nuances, shades of green, greys and shades of deep red, as well as two completely new colours: a smart camel shade and a sophisticated, understated sage. The two new colours are real highlights on their own, but also as part of the overall picture in combination with the other colours in this urban colour range.

bugatti swimwear

The new spring/summer 2022 season impresses with its statement swimming shorts: the jungle print in shades of blue or a design with a positioned screen print style sailing boat image meet all fashion requirements for a day at the beach or leisure activities in the city. The core colours and fashionable pastel colours complement these shorts. Athletic stripes and cleverly used logo prints underline bugatti's active and urban style. Smart and casual are not opposites here: the new mottled stretch fabric underlines the sleek look and ensures utmost comfort.

bugatti shoes

The colour white is still extremely trendy in the spring/summer of 2022 –just like light natural and pastel shades as well as cool black. This applies to the men's as well as the women's collection, whose spectrum ranges from a wide range of different trainer versions to heeled sandals, mules and slides as well as ankle boot revivals and combat boots. The summer look is not only emphasised by the choice of colours but also by transparent elements, pleated details or cut-outs. In terms of the choice of materials, the seasonal main focus is on linen, cotton and raffia. Vegan uppers and chrome-free leather combine the latest fashion with comfort and eco-consciousness.

bugatti bags

We're looking forward to the summer! The bugatti 2022 bags collection extends an invitation to the summer, the sea, the beach and all of the colours associated with them. The light blue of the sky, the fading yellow of a ray of sunshine, the cream shades of the sand and a touch of lavender carried on the sea breeze. With clear lines and bright colours, the collection presents an exciting spectrum of handbags to celebrate the return to life and the approaching summer with brilliant looks.