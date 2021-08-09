The essence of this season is the balance between identification and surprise, so in the BULAGGI Summer '22 collection, you will find convincing basic bags supplemented with some more surprising items. Connecting with today's trend themes Protection & Rooted and, as always, exuding a character all their own, these bags illustrate how influences from nature still play an important part in the collection.

Here you will find close-to-nature colours reflected in the collection, ranging from milky, summery pastels to rich natural hues that take us along on a global walking tour, all translated using clean materials and with minimalistic looks; an amalgam of natural, multifaceted shades, generating an abundance of colour compositions, both traditional and ultra-modern. Seeking a new sense of freedom and bonding with nature.

This connection with nature is something that recurs time and again, growing stronger with every season. Our quest is also for this bond with nature, not just in the colour ranges and materials but as part of our production process.

BULAGGI is conscious of its role within the fashion industry. As usual, all the bags from this Dutch brand are 100% vegan as well as PETA-certified, and the ECO collection has been extended yet again with two new series: Naomi and Clair. The modified production process means that almost 80% less water is used as compared to the traditional manufacturing process for vegan leather, and the process also utilises recycled raw materials.

BULAGGI bags feature a luxurious and sophisticated finish, so every day you can enjoy your bag anew. Our passion for colour, convenience and quality is key to every collection.