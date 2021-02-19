BURKELY autumn winter 2021/2022 collection

The pandemic and the related lockdown have brought us something very precious: The time to contemplate on what is important and the motivation to appreciate all that you have instead of focusing what is missing. It has thought us patience as we had to let go of privileges to teach us gratitude in return.

When designing our AW21 BURKELY collection, we recollected memories of our past successes. Instead of following the endless craving for innovation until it no longer serves any purpose, we decided to ‘unnovate’ and focus on refining our essence. Really it's a mindset, a willingness to ignore the sparkle of anything new and appreciate the tools we already have in-house. Our heritage lies within over 75 years of true craftmanship, our success in producing timeless bags for every moment and our vision in doing the right thing. With these elements forming our solid base, we’ve reinvented our classics with new colours, shapes and details that are relevant for today, whilst ensuring every bag is designed to last a lifetime in a durable and sustainable way.

In this moment of silence, nature has been our muse. With a beautiful true to nature autumn palette of colours, this collection will never go out of style. Our well known Soft Hunter leather has been embellished with beautiful new details, bringing the Croco Cassy collection to a whole new level. B Based on our well-loved Soul Skye collection, our Soul Sam range is enriched with an armadillo print and extended with some cool new unisex models. Even in our absolute everlasting Just Jackie collection we have introduced some nice new models and new jaw dropping colours. Even though our Parisian Paige looks absolutely city chic, it is still a tribute to nature created with great respect for our planet: The leather has been dyed with natural tannins derived from plant- and tree species & without the use of harmful chemicals. So all you have to do, is allow yourself some pure self-indulgence to enjoy your durable and worry-free BURKELY bag. back. Go ahead. Strip “guilty pleasure” from your vocabulary and just enjoy your durable BURKELY bag, it’s worry-free.

Croco Cassy

Our well-loved Soft Hunter leather has been our seasonal success story for years. The beauty lies within the visible natural hues and traits of the hide, which makes every bag a unique piece that will become even more personal the more you use it. This season, we have upscaled the collection with classic handcrafted cut & sew borders and feminine elongated zipper pullers to balance off the effortless natural leather look. The silhouettes are elegantly structured and executed in beautiful warm autumn hues. They are beautiful already at first glance, but curiosity will be rewarded for those taking a second look as a little surprise in form of our signature cheetah is printed in gold on the phone pockets inside the bags. Branded brushed antique trims create an easy, sophisticated yet nonchalant look. With this perfect blend of casual and chic, these bags will literally go with any style & look. Rest assured that this range will hold your new everlasting wardrobe essential!

Soul Sam

We have never spent so much time at our homes as in 2020. As most of our society shut down, there was one thing most of us could still do: Go out to where it is considered most safe: nature. Even the most urban bound, lockdown-weary city dweller has found a renewed appreciation for the environment and rediscovered plain old walking. It is exactly this crossover between city chic to an outdoor luxury lodge feel that we have aimed to portray. This resulted in a beautiful collection of easy to wear bags made in lush supple grained nubuck combined with sturdy vegetable tanned (VT) leather in warm earthy tones. Altogether, Soul Sam brings a beautiful blend of natural traits finished off with opulent antique brass trimming, guaranteed to spark up your wintery woodland strolls.

Just Jackie

The importance of touching has never become so clear, as in a world where we were not allowed to even shake hands. In a daunting world, soft textures can relieve stress and reduce anxiety. Our well-loved Just Jackie is made of butter soft washed leather, bringing a little comfort through cosy drapes. All we need is a little love and tenderness from Just Jackie. We have added some more curve hugging styles in beautiful warm winter hues and rich branded hardware. Our designers’ favourite is the new Handbag S in absolute must-have colour “Biscuit Beige” to complete your winter white outfit. We adore the nonchalant look and feel of the bags, the soothing touch of the leather and the casual outlook of the unfinished edges of the straps. Our all-time favourite has been around for a while now. The cherished two-way backpack hobo is multipurpose and awesome for any occasion. Which one is your favourite?

Parisian Paige

With no one to impress at home during a lockdown, we have not been dressing up for a long time. Rather, we have let ourselves go a bit doing online meetings in the comfort of joggers and a top bun. However, we may have forgotten that the value we give ourselves is demonstrated in how we present ourselves to the world. We feel good about ourselves when we are dressed well and nothing can make you feel more positive and capable than finishing that look off with a well-designed timeless bag that is meant to last a lifetime. If that alone does not get you going already, you can find our lucky cheetah mascot on the inside of our bags. Self-indulgence becomes easy when it is guiltfree. These bags are made from durable vegetable tanned leather, so go ahead and put your modesty aside and allow yourself a treat. Life is too short, so just buy the bag!

About BURKELY

BURKELY was founded in 1988 as a family-run company which today celebrates over 75 years’ experience in the leather industry. BURKELY goes back three generations, which ensures our rich heritage and uniqueness. Our expertise and knowledge on leather craftmanship has been passed on and further developed from grandfather, to son and now to grandson. In 1993, the BURKELY founders travelled the world to find the best leather craftsmen out there.

That’s when they found the true artisans with great talent for the leather crafts in India. This Indian craftmanship combined with our passionate Dutch designers results in products that honour the art of leathercraft. We consider all our employees and business partners as extended family, whom all greatly contribute to the success of BURKELY. We feel the need to make a difference by bringing smiles on people’s faces and contribute to their happiness. That is why we believe in building long-lasting, joyful relationships across the globe. We stay in close touch with our partners on a daily basis and we make sure we pay a visit to each other frequently. This way, we always know what’s going on and show that our partners are a part of our family.

Team BURKELY also plays a big role within the company. We are close as a team and work really well together to achieve our goals. Without this hardworking team, BURKELY would not be what it is today. “Every day we work with passion, devotion and craftmanship to create the perfect BURKELY bag. Bags from the highest quality, made from rich sustainable materials and with just enough space for all your belongings. The perfect stylish bag that has room for everything you’ll need and that’s hassle-free. In other words: we’ve got your bag.”

At BURKELY we see a bag as an addition to your daily life to back up lifestyle in general. We make bags that are timeless, stylish and in line with your pace. Moreover, we create bags that match your personal style as well. Do you need extra room for your laptop or power bank? Or a key cord so you can always easily find your keys in the bag? We make sure the bags always contain the exact things that help you get through the day. We also make sure the bag match any occasion, no matter where you are going. Creating the perfect outfit in your mind, knowing the bag will match no matter what, must give a person some peace of mind. A bag that makes you want to be seen, in every occasion and in every moment. We’ve got your bag.