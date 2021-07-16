Burlington: Let's get embroidered

From now on Burlington offers embroidery and personalization of the popular Burlington classics Lady and Lord, Queen and King as well as Bonnie and Clyde in their own online shop.

The women's and men's styles can be personalized with initials or with a specific motif for additional costs of 5,00€. For the initials, there is a choice of twelve embroidery colors as well as three different fonts. The seasonally changing symbols are also offered in different colors and thus provide the socks with a decorative detail. The embroidery is always on the outside of the right sock, while the outside of the left sock is still adorned with the typical Burlington clip.

Due to the individual and personal character, the embroidered Burlington classics are also excellent as a gift for special occasions.