Burlington Women's & Men's Legwear Autumn/Winter 2021/2022

Wild & Authentic – Nature with a Twist

Inspired by traditional Heritage patterns and British nature, with its many coastal towns and deep forests, the Autumn/Winter 2021/2022 collection from Burlington focuses on Outdoor Utility, Autumn Arts & Crafts and Wild Winter.

Retro Revival! The sporty colour block design, the ribbed structure on the shaft and the coloured stripes in the cuff of the Burlington Sports Rhomb radiate pure nostalgia. Moisture-regulating functional material makes the sock a perfect companion for outdoor activities. The ladies' counterpart, the Burlington Athleisure Rhomb, also features an old school rib structure, with sporty stripes and a graphic all-over diamond pattern.

It's Boot Sock Season! The Burlington Cosy Boot sock can be styled in a variety of ways thanks to the reversible cuff. And the combination of plait pattern, tweed look and lurex in the cuff also makes it an all-rounder for the season. The Burlington Crafted Boot version for men is also perfect for autumn and winter thanks to its pleasant wool mix, knitted rib structure and tweed look. The optical highlight of the sock is the bright colour block stripe in the waistband.

Wood you be mine? The Burlington Heritage Check in a pithy woodcutter design makes men's hearts beat faster. The Burlington Modular Check also has a rustic check pattern that extends all the way to the top of the stocking and is sure to impress women.

Never out of fashion! The Burlington Ancient Fair Isle becomes a must-have for the cold season with its winter knit pattern and soft wool mix. As a placed coarse knit version, the classic pattern also becomes a real eye-catcher on the shaft of the Burlington Rough Fair Isle for men.