Burlington x Rubik's – A cooperation of two cult brands

Burlington combines cross-generational with modern patterns and colors. These values are also conveyed by the Rubik's Cube, not only through its enduring popularity for over 40 years and its iconic, colorful design, but also through its playability for young and old. Thus, this cooperation combines two cult brands that stand for tradition, generations and quality.

Inspired by one of the best-selling toys in history, Burlington presents two socks that perfectly combine the brand's signature argyle and the iconic look of the Rubik's Cube.

Based on a dark blue sock, the Burlington Rubiks Cube features the Rubik's Cube in 3D optics in the opposite colors. Thus, the right sock depicts the cube in the colors green, white and orange, the yellow-blue-red cube on the left sock is completed with the typical Burlington clip.

The Burlington Rubiks Argyle presents the classic argyle pattern in the look of the cult cube. The base is a black sock, on which the argyle is shown in the Rubik's colors red, yellow and blue in the typical 3x3 arrangement of the individual cubes.

Both styles are available in a set with an original and playable Rubik's Cube keychain in a high-quality box. Both items are offered for men and women in Burlington's well-known one-size-fits-all sizes 36-41 and 40-46.