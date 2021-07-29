Busy Doing Nothing? Check out Another Brand SS2022

Zest for life and optimism are at the top of the agenda for the SS22 season. The new desire for cheerfulness and lightness is reflected not least in the bright colour palette from mango to fresh aqua tones to lilac and a bright pink. With a new, washed look, these do not appear flat but always modern. In addition, white, white, white again and again.

The look becomes louder and more expressive. Oversized silhouettes, shortened shapes, shoulder accents and wide, balloon-like sleeves dominate the new, self-evident look. The slipover as a casual, oversized layering piece in ajour becomes an absolute eye-catcher in sherbet colours. Expressive batik looks, colour blocking and Another Brand's trademark: "good mood statements" ensure a real summer feeling, whether on holiday or at a zoom call.

Materials:

Natural qualities are the focus as always, 100% cotton (shirts and sweats) and 100% cruelty free cashmere, all from sustainable production in Portugal and Inner Mongolia, everything super soft and super cosy. And like since the very beginning, Another Brand focuses on sustainability and durability.