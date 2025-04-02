C&A and Rangsutra Unveil Second Collaboration

A Celebration of Handcrafted Artistry and Timeless Design

C&A proudly presents the second collaboration with Rangsutra, a stunning collection that celebrates the beauty of hand embroidery and the art of storytelling through every stitch. Building on the success of their first partnership, this new drop takes craftsmanship to the next level with intricate designs that reflect the evolving creative journey between the two brands.

At the heart of the collection is a reimagined Toile de Jouy print, featuring rare Indian wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, harmoniously paired with geometric embroidery. This unique combination blends traditional artistry with modern design, capturing the essence of India’s rich textile heritage.

Credits: C&A

The color palette bursts with life, featuring bold pinks, deep blues, and soft creams that elevate each piece. Vibrant threads and eye-catching patterns take center stage, paying tribute to India's love for striking colors and showcasing the skill and dedication of the artisans.

Crafted from premium fabrics such as linen, cotton, and viscose, each garment is not just fashion but a cherished piece of art, made by hand and designed to be treasured. C&A and Rangsutra’s continued collaboration is a tribute to sustainable, handcrafted fashion that tells a story of tradition and innovation.

The collection is available now in selected stores and online. Discover the beauty of handcrafted fashion and experience timeless design with C&A and Rangsutra.