Cabaïa FW21 Collection

Born in 2015, Cabaïa is a French brand of colorful and ingenious accessories, designed to make your everyday life easier and allow everyone to affirm their difference. Deeply committed to the environment, the brand creates collections of green and vegan products from eco-responsible materials and made in BSCI-certified manufactures.

Historically known for its beanies with interchangeable pompoms, Cabaïa has also developed collections of vegan, ingenious, colorful and practical backpacks since 2018. What makes them different? Every backpack is sold with two interchangeable pockets that can be attached to the bag with the MOLLE system, allowing everyone to match their backpack with their mood.

The Adventurer Collection, an iconic range of the brand, was designed for all your adventures. Available in 3 different sizes, they’re the perfect partner whether it’s for a day in the city or a short trip for the weekend. We fall for its urban design, the practical wide-angle opening, the ingenious organizing system (and its secret pocket on the back), the comfort of its padded straps, the super resistant and water-repellent fabric, and the lifetime warranty. What else?

The brand is now available in all of France and in Europe with a network of shops, pop up stores and more than a thousand of retailers. The brand is becoming international so you will find Cabaïa at the 3 biggest European trade fairs this summer: Pitti Uomo in June, Premium and Mode Fabriek in July. See you there?