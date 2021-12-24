CAES: Collection, ED 05

CAES, a womenswear label founded in Amsterdam is quietly leading the slow-fashion revolution with its collection of timeless and seasonless wardrobe essentials. The label’s fifth installment, ED 05, continues the ethos towards wearable styles that have been designed and produced within rigid sustainable and ethical parameters; dedicated to mitigating the overall impact each piece has on the environment CAES operates from a place of caring – choosing to work with partners that share their values.

Image: CAES

As with the launch of each Edition new silhouettes are introduced to a permanent main collection which aims to cover the foundations of a woman’s wardrobe. This latest offering saw Founder Helen De Kluiver inspired by the beauty of imperfection; the woman as a goddess, new styles highlight the female form through cut outs, loose drapes, and corseted shapes. With many essential items now part of the offering, De Kluiver worked to create statement pieces such as the ethereal cut-out cream knitted dress in organic cotton and FSC viscose yarn, the rust hue co-ord top, and trousers featuring a cut out across a shoulder- blade made from FSC viscose blend; a new jacket made from recycled polyamide and cotton; a light and minimalist organic poplin skirt and the top set come in white or black or the sumptuous cream undyed eco-wool tunic, a luxurious and unexpected essential.

Image: CAES

With the industry moving towards a more mindful approach to production and consumption, CAES remains steadfast in its founding intention, that of creating beautiful pieces using fabrics that are innovative, sustainable, and ethically produced. Every new Edition is conceptualized to complement the last, and the boundaries of innovation are always tested, ensuring that CAES continues to drive forward its evergreen mission.

Image: CAES

This look-book was shot by Phil Engelhardt with art direction by Merel Korteweg, and styling by Gary David Moore. With sustainability and timelessness always at the forefront, CAES is styled with vintage pieces in the spirit of upcycling and re-use.